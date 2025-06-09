Who doesn't love munching on sweet corn and desi bhutta? As the monsoon is in full swing, many of you must be craving these snacks every now and then. Just their mere aroma while passing by a street vendor is enough to make our mouths water. While both taste incredibly delicious, they are also considered healthier alternatives to other street food snacks. But there's also a constant debate about which one packs more nutrition, sweet corn or desi bhutta? Do you also find yourself in a similar dilemma? Not anymore! Below, we'll be sharing the health benefits of each and then finally revealing the answer to solve your confusion once and for all.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Sweet Corn?

1. Aids In Digestion

Sweet corn has a high fibre content, making it great for digestive health. Consuming it on a regular basis can prevent digestive issues such as bloating, gas and diarrhoea.

2. Supports Weight Loss

Since sweet corn is rich in fibre, it is also considered an excellent addition to a weight loss diet. Fibre will help you keep full for longer, thus preventing binge eating.

3. Good For Your Eyes

According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), consumption of sweet corn can also benefit your eyes due to its high levels of lutein and zeaxanthin.

4. Promotes Heart Health

Yes, eating sweet corn is beneficial for your heart too! According to researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine, the high fibre content in sweet corn helps lower cholesterol and blood pressure, thus promoting heart health.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Desi Bhutta?

1. Rich In Antioxidants

Desi bhutta is packed with antioxidants that help protect your body from damage caused by free radicals. These antioxidants can also help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

2. Boosts Immunity

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, desi bhutta is a good source of vitamin C, which plays a vital role in strengthening our immunity.

3. Supports Healthy Skin

The antioxidants and vitamins in desi bhutta can also help support healthy skin by reducing inflammation and protecting it from damage.

4. May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

According to the NIH, consuming desi bhutta may also help regulate your blood sugar levels due to its low glycaemic index.

So, Which One Is A Healthier Pick?

Both sweet corn and desi bhutta are nutritious, but the latter is usually considered a healthier pick compared to sweet corn due to its low sugar content. What's more is that it doesn't cause sudden spikes in blood sugar levels, making it ideal for diabetics. So, pick the one as per your individual health goals.





