This Desi Diabetic-Friendly Recipe Could Keep Your Blood Sugar Levels In Check

Diabetes is one of the most common metabolic disorders afflicting millions across the world. If the findings of a recent study are to be believed, about 98 million Indians are at risk of developing diabetes by the year 2030. Published in journal of The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, the study showed that China is going to have 130 million people with diabetes, and US will have about 32 million. Diabetes is no longer a disease exclusive to a few, the number of youngsters developing risk of diabetes has been a common cause of concern for health experts around the globe. There are various types of diabetes. And since, scientists are still working on ways and treatments to reverse the condition; it is upon us to make sure we do everything to keep the blood sugar fluctuations in check. Have your medicines on time. Steer clear of fruit juices, sugary drinks, processed fat and decadent desserts. Your diet is an essential component of diabetes management, and you need to be very careful of what you include on your plate.





You need to make sure your diet is rich in fibre. Fibre takes a while to breakdown which enables gradual release of sugar in the bloodstream. This slow release of sugar further ensures there are no abrupt sugar spikes. Diabetics are often advised to avoid refined grains and opt for whole grains as they are not processed and are packed with fibre and essential nutrients that are not washed away in the process of refining. Ragi, or nachni, is often said to be a wonder grain for diabetics by experts. Ragi is super versatile and has a distinct coarse and nutty flavour which can be used to make a variety of dishes. For instance, this Ragi Dosa, a special recipe curated by Ms. Priyam Naik, Officer Dietetics, Saifee Hospital. This dosa is a healthy alternative to your regular dosa; since it does not use the carb-dense rice batter, you can include it in your diabetes diet without much risk. Here are some ragi health benefits that are sure to convince you to make it a part of your diet today:

Ragi is also called nachni and can be used in a variety of preparations





Ragi Health Benefits:

• Ragi is a treasure trove of vital nutrients and minerals like iron, calcium, good carbs, amino acids and vitamin D.





• It is a whole grain rich in fibre. Fibre helps boost digestion and metabolism that can rev up your weight loss goals naturally.





• It is a gluten-free diet, which is ideal for those who are allergic or intolerant towards gluten.





• Ragi has low glycaemic index. Low glycaemic index food ensures that the carbs are digested slowly and does not cause untimely blood sugar spikes.





• Ragi is also a good natural source of vitamin D. The sunshine vitamin is crucial in supporting bone health and strong teeth.





Here are other healthy Ragi recipes you can try at home. Let us know what you think about it.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.​







