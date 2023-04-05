If you're trying to lose weight, you must have come across innumerable tips regarding food. You might have heard that a low-cal, high-fibre diet can help you on your journey. Accordingly, you choose ingredients and prepare meals that meet these criteria. Salads are one of the most common choices for those wanting to lose weight. Salads allow us to play around with ingredients and customise them to our tastes in a way that we cannot do with main course dishes. They can be enjoyed as an accompaniment to another dish or can even form the greater part of a meal. Are you looking for a different salad that can become a part of your weight-loss diet? Then we recommend trying Kosambari Salad. Find out more below.





What Is Kosambari?





Kosambari is a traditional salad from Karnataka. It is generally made using lentils, grated coconut, carrots or cucumber, along with a few seasonings. This dish is not just a simple everyday salad. It is made during festivals and even served as part of wedding meals. It is also often featured beside bisi bele bath, a traditional rice preparation from Karnataka. There are different versions of this dish, but at its core, Kosambari is a delicious and healthy salad that will refresh your palate and enhance your health.

Kosambari Salad For Weight Loss | Health Benefits of Kosambari

Here's how the typical ingredients of this salad can help you lose weight and also boost your overall health:





Benefits of Moong Dal:





Moong Dal is loaded with protein as well as insoluble fibre. This means that consuming this lentil can help you feel full for longer. This reduces the chances of giving in to untimely cravings. Moong dal is also rich in potassium and iron, which can help keep up your energy levels. This lentil is also known to improve digestive health, heart health and blood circulation.





Benefits of Cucumber:





Cucumber is not just a cooling ingredient to add to your salad. This veggie is wonderfully low in calories: 100 grams of cucumber is said to contain only around 16 calories. Its high-water content also keeps you refreshed, energised and, most importantly, on track with your weight-loss goals.





Benefits of Carrots:





Carrots are also low in calories, making them ideal for a weight-loss diet. Their fibre content can help fight hunger pangs and keep constipation at bay. This veggie is also good for maintaining healthy cholesterol levels.





Benefits of Coconut:





Coconut is low in carbs and rich in medium-chain fatty acids that can help you burn fat. This can greatly help you in your weight loss journey. It enhances metabolism and keeps you satiated while boosting your energy levels.





Benefits of Mustard Seeds:





You might think that mustard is just a common everyday ingredient. But these small seeds are packed with crucial nutrients. Mustard seeds are known to boost metabolism and thus aid in weight loss. They are also said to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.





How To Make Kosambari Salad At Home | Quick And Easy Kosambari Salad Recipe

What you need:





1/2 cup moong dal





2 cups finely chopped cucumber





4 tablespoons grated coconut





1-2 green chillies (chopped)





3 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves





1 teaspoon lemon juice





1/4 tsp asafoetida (heeng)





Salt to taste





How to prepare:

Soak moong dal for around an hour and then drain all the water completely.

Mix all ingredients mentioned above in a bowl.

You can also prepare a tempering of mustard and red chillies in coconut oil to add on top of the salad.

This is just one version of Kosambari. As mentioned earlier, it can be prepared in other ways too. For more varieties of Kosambari and their recipes, click here.