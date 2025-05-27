From snacking between meals to making breakfast bowls nutrient-rich, dry nuts are everywhere. These nutrient-dense foods are often called nature's tiny powerhouses because they do more than just reduce hunger. Despite their benefits, many people miss out on understanding how each type of dry nut can support specific health conditions. What if we told you that, based on your health needs — from improving skin to managing cholesterol — you could eat a particular dry nut for a natural remedy? It is true. There is a dry nut suited for every common health concern. Let us find out which nuts you should consume based on your health.





Here Are 10 Dry Nuts To Consume For Common Health Issues:

According to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, consume these 10 dry nuts to address common health issues naturally.

1. Almonds

If you want to improve your skin health, consume almonds, as they are rich in vitamin E. Aim to eat at least 7 to 11 almonds every day. Soaking them overnight removes any phytochemicals that may interfere with nutrient absorption.

2. Brazil Nuts

For thyroid health, consume foods rich in selenium, such as Brazil nuts. The expert recommends at least two Brazil nuts daily to support proper thyroid function.

3. Cashews

Cashews support bone health as they provide a good source of magnesium, which also helps improve sleep quality.

4. Pistachios

If you are trying to lose weight, pistachios are a helpful addition. They are rich in vitamin B6 and make a great healthy snack, especially in the evening.

5. Peanuts

To build muscle mass, get your protein from peanuts. However, ensure you do not have a peanut allergy before consuming them regularly.

6. Walnuts

Walnuts are excellent for brain health. They contain omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which may help reduce brain inflammation.

7. Hazelnuts

To combat oxidative stress and cellular damage, eat hazelnuts. They are packed with antioxidants that help protect the body.

8. Pecans

If you struggle with high cholesterol, pecans can be beneficial. They are a good source of monounsaturated fats, which aid in reducing cholesterol levels.

9. Macadamia Nuts

Macadamia nuts promote heart health due to their healthy fats, which also help reduce inflammation in the body.

10. Pine Nuts

For a boost to your immunity, consume pine nuts. They are rich in nutrients and minerals that provide energy and improve skin health.

How To Increase The Shelf Life Of Dry Nuts

Since dry nuts contain essential oils, it is important to store them correctly to extend their shelf life. Follow these tips:

1. Use Airtight Containers

Store dry nuts in airtight containers to limit their exposure to oxygen, which keeps them fresh and crisp for longer.

2. Store In A Cool, Dry Place

Keep nuts in a cool, dry place such as a pantry cabinet. Avoid sunlight, which can cause nuts to go rancid more quickly.

3. Toast Them

To extend shelf life, toast nuts in the oven for 4 to 5 minutes. Toasting freshens nuts and enhances their flavour.

4. Use Opaque Glass Jars

Glass jars help retain flavour and freshness better than plastic containers by maintaining a stable temperature and blocking light.





