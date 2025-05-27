From snacking between meals to making breakfast bowls nutrient-rich, dry nuts are everywhere. These nutrient-dense foods are often called nature's tiny powerhouses because they do more than just reduce hunger. Despite their benefits, many people miss out on understanding how each type of dry nut can support specific health conditions. What if we told you that, based on your health needs — from improving skin to managing cholesterol — you could eat a particular dry nut for a natural remedy? It is true. There is a dry nut suited for every common health concern. Let us find out which nuts you should consume based on your health.
Also Read: This Is What Happens When You Eat Dry Nuts In Scorching Heat
Here Are 10 Dry Nuts To Consume For Common Health Issues:
According to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, consume these 10 dry nuts to address common health issues naturally.
1. Almonds
If you want to improve your skin health, consume almonds, as they are rich in vitamin E. Aim to eat at least 7 to 11 almonds every day. Soaking them overnight removes any phytochemicals that may interfere with nutrient absorption.
2. Brazil Nuts
For thyroid health, consume foods rich in selenium, such as Brazil nuts. The expert recommends at least two Brazil nuts daily to support proper thyroid function.
3. Cashews
Cashews support bone health as they provide a good source of magnesium, which also helps improve sleep quality.
4. Pistachios
If you are trying to lose weight, pistachios are a helpful addition. They are rich in vitamin B6 and make a great healthy snack, especially in the evening.
5. Peanuts
To build muscle mass, get your protein from peanuts. However, ensure you do not have a peanut allergy before consuming them regularly.
6. Walnuts
Walnuts are excellent for brain health. They contain omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which may help reduce brain inflammation.
7. Hazelnuts
To combat oxidative stress and cellular damage, eat hazelnuts. They are packed with antioxidants that help protect the body.
8. Pecans
If you struggle with high cholesterol, pecans can be beneficial. They are a good source of monounsaturated fats, which aid in reducing cholesterol levels.
9. Macadamia Nuts
Macadamia nuts promote heart health due to their healthy fats, which also help reduce inflammation in the body.
10. Pine Nuts
For a boost to your immunity, consume pine nuts. They are rich in nutrients and minerals that provide energy and improve skin health.
Watch the full video below:
Also Read:Cooking With Nuts? Here Are 5 Mistakes To Avoid
How To Increase The Shelf Life Of Dry Nuts
Since dry nuts contain essential oils, it is important to store them correctly to extend their shelf life. Follow these tips:
1. Use Airtight Containers
Store dry nuts in airtight containers to limit their exposure to oxygen, which keeps them fresh and crisp for longer.
2. Store In A Cool, Dry Place
Keep nuts in a cool, dry place such as a pantry cabinet. Avoid sunlight, which can cause nuts to go rancid more quickly.
3. Toast Them
To extend shelf life, toast nuts in the oven for 4 to 5 minutes. Toasting freshens nuts and enhances their flavour.
4. Use Opaque Glass Jars
Glass jars help retain flavour and freshness better than plastic containers by maintaining a stable temperature and blocking light.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
About Nikita NikhilMeet Nikita, a passionate soul with an insatiable love for two things in life: Bollywood and food! When she's not indulging in binge-watching sessions, Nikita can be found behind the lens capturing moments or expressing her creativity through painting.