Believe it or not, social media plays a huge role in defining our health and food habits. Today, you will find people following various fitness trends, expecting them to benefit health in some way. While some of these trends are nothing more than fad diets, some leave a positive effect, provided followed mindfully. We recently had one such viral recipe that created a buzz on social media with probable weight loss effects. It's called the 'oatzempic'. No, we didn't misspell the name. It is an oats-based drink, which as per various social media users, has helped them shed weight seamlessly. But is this food trend a helpful one? Or, is it just a fad diet trend that is doing the rounds on the internet? Let's find it out.





What Is 'Oatzempic' drink? How Did It Go Viral On Social Media?

According to a report on Today.com, 'oatzempic' is an ode to the popular drug 'ozempic'. The name combines oats and Ozempic, a diabetes medicine that helps curb appetite and induce weight loss. It simply includes oats, lime juice and water. Some people include cinnamon powder for its aroma and natural sweetness. With such a catchy name and a simple recipe, the drink became a hit on social media.

An OSF HealthCare report further states that the trend on social media shows people drinking the 'oatzempic' smoothie every morning have lost almost 40 pounds in just eight weeks. "The recipe for 'oatzempic' is simple. You have to take half a cup oats, one cup water and juice from half a lemon and blend everything," a Mayo Clinic report states.





Is Oatzempic Drink Healthy? Can Oatzempic Help You Lose Weight?

Let's start with understanding the science behind the drink. The two major components of the drink are oats and lemon juice. While oats are loaded with dietary fibres, lemon juice is a great source of vitamin C - both of which are known to aid metabolism. Alongside, cinnamon too is anti-oxidant rich that helps flush out unwanted toxins, aiding weight loss. However, experts suggest that there is very limited scientific research available on how the combination of oats and lemon juice will work for weight loss.





Deepti Khatuja, the Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute states that 'oatzempic' can be considered a great drink for overall health, keeping the benefits of oats and lemon juice in mind. "This drink can easily be included in your weight loss diet. But yes, one needs to be cautious about the portion size. Oats is a cereal, meaning it is packed with carbohydrates. So, one needs to keep a check on carb intake as per their calorie requirement, to prevent a spike in blood sugar levels."





The OSF HealthCare report, however, states that the drink can help satiate you, but can never be taken as a meal replacement in a weight loss diet. It is because 'oatzempic' contains fibre, vitamin C and some minerals, but lacks protein - an important component for a balanced meal.





Shilpa Arora, health practitioner, nutritionist and certified macrobiotic health coach weighs in, "Oats are starches with high glycemic index. It is not a health food. If not taken mindfully, it may lead to an insulin spike, increasing the risks of diabetes."





We say that the best way to approach a diet regime is by consulting an expert to understand if it is good for you. So, choose your diet mindfully and enjoy good health!





