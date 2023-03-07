If you're trying to lose weight or reduce belly fat, you have probably heard that you need to stick to a low-calorie and high-protein diet. Such a diet allows you to stay full for longer and keeps unhealthy cravings at bay. In a recent Instagram reel, nutritionist Manpreet Kalra pointed out that many people opt for packaged cereals that claim to be high in protein. However, what they don't notice is that the other ingredients of these cereals can harm their gut and hormonal health. Hence, it is essential to choose naturally wholesome meals for breakfast. In this regard, the dietitian has shared a recipe for 'Power Protein Poha.'

Manpreet adds that many people avoid poha because they think that its carbohydrate content will cause weight gain. But following a balanced diet is much more helpful than blindly cutting out some food items. The dietitian has added certain nutrient-rich ingredients to the poha to enhance its effectiveness. She has also explained the benefits of each of them. Check out the recipe below.

How To Make Power Protein Poha | Recipe by Manpreet Kalra

To make this breakfast dish, soak poha and oats bran in a small bowl. In a pan, heat ghee and add mustard seeds, curry patta, onion and green chillies. Cook for a few minutes and then add peas, carrots, mushrooms, and capsicum. Cook them together and later add the poha and oats to the pan too (after draining out the water). Ensure that the pan is on a low flame and mix all the ingredients well. Add salt, turmeric and other seasonings to taste. Later, add sprouts and peanuts. Stir well and then let the poha cook for around 8 minutes. Squeeze a bit of lemon juice and serve hot!

Heath Benefits of Power Protein Poha:

Because It Has Poha

According to the dietitian, poha can help regulate blood glucose levels because it is a good source of complex carbohydrates, B complex vitamins and important minerals. Moreover, it is high in fibre and low in calories, thus making it a great addition to a weight loss diet.

Because It Has Sprouts

Sprouts are a superfood and can easily be added to many dishes, just like this poha. Photo Credit: iStock

They are a good source of protein and can improve leptin and insulin, says Manpreet. Sprouts are also high in fibre and thus make you feel full for longer periods of time.





Because It Has Peanuts

They are packed with healthy unsaturated fats that keep you satiated for longer and boost metabolism, according to the nutritionist. They are low in carbs and also have a low glycemic index, which means they could help combat insulin resistance.





Because It Has Oats

Oats also have a low glycemic index and research suggests that such foods are ideal for weight loss. They are loaded with fibre and protein while being low in calories.

The best thing about this poha is that it also includes other veggies that guarantee you get essential vitamins and minerals. Check out Manpreet's original reel below, along with the complete ingredient list in the caption:

Try eating this poha for your breakfast regularly and experience its wonders for yourself. You'll realize that you can always rely on simple meals instead of complex solutions.

