Living with PCOS can be a challenging journey, requiring numerous lifestyle adjustments and dietary changes. The condition's symptoms can be overwhelming, but there's hope for managing them effectively. By focusing on the right food choices and daily habits, individuals with PCOS can alleviate their symptoms and improve their overall health. Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared her expert insights on PCOS management on her Instagram, highlighting three crucial daily habits that can make a significant difference. These habits are simple yet powerful and can be easily incorporated into daily life.

What Are The Best Foods To Manage PCOS?

While specific foods play a crucial role in managing PCOS, a balanced diet rich in whole foods, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins can help alleviate symptoms. Foods high in fibre, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids are particularly beneficial.

What Are The Worst Foods For PCOS?

On the other hand, it's essential to limit or avoid foods that can exacerbate PCOS symptoms. These include processed foods, sugary drinks and foods high in saturated and trans fats.

Here Are 3 Habits That Can Help Manage PCOS Naturally, As Shared By The Nutritionist:

1. Start Your Day With Warm Water

Instead of starting your day with tea or coffee, begin with warm water mixed with cinnamon powder or apple cider vinegar. This will help improve your insulin sensitivity and reduce belly fat. According to Lovneet, consuming caffeine first thing in the morning, especially on an empty stomach, can spike cortisol levels and negatively impact insulin sensitivity.

2. Be Physically Active

The nutritionist also suggests avoiding a sedentary lifestyle in the first hour after waking up. You don't need to hit the gym, a simple recreational walk will suffice. Engaging in light movement, even just a 10-minute walk, within the first hour can help. Lack of early morning movement can reduce insulin function and keep your hormones sluggish.

3. Do Not Skip Breakfast

Lovneet suggests always eating a nourishing breakfast that is rich in protein and fibre. Skipping breakfast deprives your body of essential nutrients when it needs them most, which can slow down your metabolism and increase cravings later in the day. So, make sure to have a wholesome breakfast meal every day.

By incorporating these 3 habits into your daily routine, you can take a step closer towards managing PCOS symptoms. Stay fit and healthy!