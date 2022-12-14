Let's agree, an Indian kitchen never ceases to amaze us. It hosts a myriad of ingredients that not only make the cuisine flavourful but also work as perfect home remedies for several common diseases. For instance, a spoonful of cumin relieves us from gut-related problems, and a piece of ginger wards off sore throats instantly. Another versatile spice option is fennel seeds. Also referred to as saunf, it not only adds flavour to the meal but also works as a perfect mouth freshener post meals. That's not all. Various health experts suggest that fennel has been a part of our traditional medical practice since time immemorial. This is mainly due to its high nutritional values (like high vitamin C, antioxidants, iron and fibre content) that help boost gut health, lung health and more.





Does fennel help lose weight? Does fennel reduce belly fat? Yes, it does. The nutrients in saunf help burn fat and facilitate weight loss. Consuming saunf may help reduce fat storage by improving vitamin and mineral absorption in the body.





Fennel Seeds For Weight Loss: How Saunf Helps Lose Weight:

According to the book, 'Healing Spices' by Dr Bharat Aggarwal, it was found that the consumption of fennel between breakfast and lunch helps people feel full for longer. This further helps them reduce the consumption of calories on daily basis. Besides, eating fennel seeds is also known to reduce fat storage in the body, by improving vitamin and mineral absorption. The antioxidants in fennel seeds may also help kick-start our metabolism. A healthy metabolism is key to losing weight in a healthy way. The spice also stores phosphorus, selenium, zinc, manganese, choline, beta-carotene, lutein etc that may help reduce the oxidative stress in our body, by protecting against free radical damage. It also has volatile oils like estragole, fenchone and anethole that help promote the production of gastric enzymes, further leading to weight loss.

How To Include Fennel In Your Winter Diet:

As per experts, you can have fennel in form of:

That's not all. You can also include fennel seeds in your winter diet in form of fennel milk. A pinch of fennel seeds, mixed with a warm glass of milk, may help nourish us from within. Let's find the recipe below.

Fennel Milk Recipe For Weight Loss: How To Make Saunf Wali Doodh:

In a pan, take one cup of milk and half a teaspoon of fennel seeds.

Bring them to a boil.

Strain the milk and drink.

You can add some jaggery to make it yet more seasonal (and of course, nutritious).

Now that you have the recipe handy, we suggest, prepare the drink at home and include in your weight loss diet during the winter season. But always remember, moderation is the key.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.