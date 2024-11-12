Let's face it - jams are a classic breakfast sidekick. Whether it's slathered on toast, spread over parathas, or smeared on chapatis, a good fruit jam adds that sweet burst of flavour that makes everything better. But let's be real - store-bought jams often come loaded with preservatives, added sugars, and artificial colours, making them a little less wholesome than we'd like. Here's the good news: homemade jam is way easier to make than you think, and you get to control what goes in it! And since fresh anjeer (figs) are in season, now is the perfect time to whip up a healthier version of jam that your whole family will love. So, if you're all about fruity jams and anjeer, grab your apron and let's dive into this simple and delicious recipe!





Is Anjeer (Fig) Jam Healthy?

Definitely! Anjeer jam is packed with fibre, antioxidants, and essential vitamins. The best part? It's made from only fresh, whole ingredients - no preservatives or additives here. This makes it a great, healthy option for kids and families looking for a natural, sweet spread. Figs are rich in potassium, calcium, and iron, making them a perfect, wholesome addition to your morning routine or snack time!

How Else Can You Make Anjeer (Fig) Jam More Nutritious?

This jam is already pretty healthy, but you can take it up a notch! For a fibre boost, toss in some chia seeds, or add a spoonful of flax seeds for those omega-3s. Want a little kick of flavour? Add a splash of ginger juice to give the jam some anti-inflammatory benefits. And for extra crunch, mix in some chopped nuts to make it even more delicious!

How to Make Anjeer Bread Spread | Anjeer Jam Recipe

Making your own anjeer bread spread at home is super simple! This recipe comes from Instagram creator Nitya Hegde. Here's how to make it:

1. Prepare the Anjeer:

Take 7-8 fresh figs, wash them, and let them dry. Once they're dry, chop them into four pieces. The finer you chop the figs, the faster they'll cook.

2. Cook the Anjeer:

Heat a pan over medium flame and toss in the chopped figs along with lemon, jaggery, and a pinch of cinnamon. Stir well and let everything cook down until it's mushy. Keep cooking until it thickens into a luscious jam - or until it reaches your preferred consistency. Don't forget to taste it before adding any more ingredients!

3. Store It:

Once your jam is ready, let it cool down a bit, then transfer it into an airtight container. Keep it in the fridge for up to 20 days, or freeze it for up to three months. Enjoy it on chapatis, parathas, or your morning toast!

Will you be trying this Anjeer (fig) jam recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below!