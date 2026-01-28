Spinach has long been hailed as a nutritional powerhouse. From smoothies and salads to sabzis and soups, this leafy green finds its way into countless diets thanks to its reputation for boosting overall health. But despite its many benefits, spinach isn't always as easy on the body as we assume, especially when eaten raw or in excess. This is where how you consume spinach becomes just as important as how much. According to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, the method of cooking spinach can significantly impact how well your body absorbs its nutrients. So, if you are someone who consumes spinach regularly, read on to know what is the correct way to eat spinach for maximum health benefits.





Health Benefits Of Spinach

Before we jump to the right way to consume spinach, let's learn how it benefits your body:

1. Supports Iron Intake

As per a chapter published in The Journal of Nutrition , spinach contains non-heme iron, which contributes to energy levels

2. Aids Digestion

It has natural fibres, both soluble and insoluble, supports gut health by promoting smooth digestion, preventing constipation, and improving overall bowel regularity, according to a 2021 research paper.

3. Rich in Antioxidants

Spinach is loaded with powerful antioxidants such as lutein, beta‑carotene, vitamin C, and alpha‑lipoic acid that help combat oxidative stress and reduce cell damage caused by free radicals.

4. Supports Bone Health

Spinach provides a significant amount of vitamin K along with magnesium -two nutrients that play key roles in maintaining strong bones and supporting healthy calcium utilisation, as per a 2024 research study.

5. Boosts Immunity

Spinach contains immune‑supporting vitamins A and C, which help enhance the body's natural defence system, support immune cell function, and reduce inflammation.





However, the presence of naturally occurring compounds like oxalates can interfere with mineral absorption if spinach is not prepared properly.

The Best Way To Consume Spinach

As per Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, the healthiest way to consume spinach is by blanching it in hot water and making a soup out of it. She explains that this method allows you to retain most of spinach's nutritional value while making it easier on the digestive system.





Research shows that when spinach is blanched in hot water, its oxalate levels reduce dramatically. Oxalates are natural compounds that can bind to minerals like iron and calcium, limiting their absorption and potentially contributing to issues like gut irritation or kidney stones in susceptible individuals.





By blanching spinach, you still receive about 80–90 per cent of its nutritional benefits, without the drawbacks associated with high oxalate intake.

Why Blanching Spinach Matters For Digestion

Raw spinach or heavily blended spinach smoothies may be difficult for some people to digest. From an Ayurvedic perspective, excess oxalates can burden digestion and hinder nutrient assimilation. Blanching helps break down these compounds, making spinach:

Gentler on the gut

Easier to absorb

Less likely to cause bloating or discomfort

Turning blanched spinach into a warm soup further supports digestion, especially for those with weak digestive fire (agni).





How To Make Spinach Soup The Right Way

To follow this method effectively:

Wash spinach thoroughly

Blanch it briefly in hot water

Discard the blanching water

Use the spinach to prepare a light soup

Keeping the preparation simple ensures you retain its nutritional value while improving digestibility.





So, the next time you think of consuming spinach, consume it in the form of a simple soup for maximum benefits.





