Ask any non-vegetarian food lover, and they'll give you a gazillion reasons for why they love chicken. While there are plenty of ways in which you can cook and enjoy chicken, and fried chicken meals continue to be one of the most popular choices among non-vegetarians. After all, the crispy crust of fried chicken that cracks on the first bite and bursts into flavours, is just heavenly! So, if you're someone who's on a constant hunt for crispy chicken recipes, we've got you covered. Here are some mouth-watering crispy chicken snacks that can be made in just under 15 minutes. They don't need any long hours of marination or a bunch of fancy ingredients. So, without further ado, let's get started with the list.





Here're 5 Crispy Chicken Recipes That Can Made In Just 15 Mins:

1. Chicken Popcorn (Our Recommendation)

Let's start the list with our favourite crispy chicken recipe. Bite-sized chicken pieces are bathed in flavourful masalas and deep-fried until golden brown and crispy. These chicken popcorns are just perfect as appetisers for a dinner party. Click here for the recipe of Chicken Popcorn.

2. Chicken Bread Parcel

A juicy chicken sandwich is coated with a yogurt slurry and crispy breadcrumbs and fried until golden brown. This chicken bread parcel makes for a delicious snack to pair with your evening cup of chai or coffee. Pair it with some ketchup or chutney to relish its taste. Click here for the recipe of Chicken Bread Parcel.

3. Chicken Potli

If you're in the mood to try something unique, then this chicken potli recipe is a must-try! They are basically little chicken pouches filled with a spicy filling. They make for a great snack for movie night, game night, or a family get-together. Click here for the recipe of Chicken Potli.

4. Tandoori Chicken Nuggets

This recipe brings together the goodness of tandoor chicken and chicken nuggets - all in one! Juicy chicken pieces are marinated in a tandoori masala and then coated in crispy breadcrumbs. Pair them with your favourite dip and enjoy! Click here for the recipe of Tandoori Chicken Nuggets.

5. Chicken Doughnuts

The classic sweet doughnut gets a savoury twist in this recipe. Made from a mixture of minced chicken, onions, boiled potatoes and carrots, these chicken doughnuts are crispy, juicy and masaledaar. Wondering how to make them? Click here for the recipe of Chicken Doughnuts.











Try out these crispy chicken recipes and share your experience with us in the comments section below. Happy Snacking!