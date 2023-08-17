Are you new to cooking? Feeling overwhelmed by the array of cooking techniques? Don't worry; you're not alone in this. We've all been in your shoes at some point, and with time, dedication, and persistence, cooking skills can be honed. The key is to stay calm and grasp the techniques, and everything else will flow smoothly. In this article, we'll guide you on how to achieve perfect deep-fried dishes. But before we delve into that, let's examine common mistakes often made during deep frying.

Common Mistakes In Deep Frying

We all adore pakodas, bhajiyas, and other deep-fried delights. However, they often end up either burnt or unevenly cooked on the inside. Ever wondered why? The culprit is often the temperature of the oil used for cooking. Excessively hot oil prevents even cooking.

Another prevalent issue is accidental oil spillage while adding food to the kadhai. This can lead to burns or a greasy, messy kitchen. To tackle these challenges, we've gathered insightful tips and tricks shared by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Read on to discover them.

Here Are 5 Tips to Remember When Deep Frying Food:

1. Utilise the smallest burner:

Using a small burner allows better heat and temperature control during cooking. The slow flame from small burners aids in achieving perfectly deep-fried results.

2. Ensure a dry kadhai:

Never pour oil into a wet kadhai. This practice not only ensures proper oil heating but also prevents oil bursts and spills, reducing the risk of burns.

3. Prevent oil fuming:

Maintaining the right temperature is crucial for successful deep frying. Heat the oil adequately, but avoid letting it fume. Fuming oil can quickly turn your food black or brown, leaving it undercooked internally.

4. Perform an oil check before frying:

Start by adding a drop of the food you intend to fry into the kadhai. If it sinks, your food isn't ready for frying.

5. Cook on a low flame:

Always lower the heat before beginning the frying process. This approach facilitates thorough cooking, creating a crisp outer layer while cooking the food evenly inside. High heat often results in uncooked food.

Next time you're preparing a batch of pakodas, employ these rapid tips to achieve seamless results. Happy cooking!