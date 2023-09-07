It's often said that an aromatic meal can whet your appetite, but this saying applies only to the food on your plate, not the lingering scent on your fingers. We've all experienced those moments when washing our hands multiple times fails to remove the stubborn food odour from our fingertips. This can be particularly uncomfortable, especially when hosting gatherings with guests. So, what's the solution? Should you resort to wearing a fragrant perfume or applying expensive hand cream as a quick fix? While these options can be handy in emergencies, it's essential to explore ways to permanently eliminate the odour. That's where our hacks come in. We've conducted thorough research and carefully curated a list of tips and tricks to banish onion, ginger, and garlic odours from your hands. Let's dive in.

Photo Credit: UnSplash

Here Are 7 Tips And Tricks To Eliminate Food Odour From Your Fingers:

1. Wash Your Hands With Toothpaste Or Mouthwash:

This is the easiest option available. Instead of using regular hand wash, apply a blob of toothpaste to your palm, rub it thoroughly between your hands, and rinse well. You can also use mouthwash as an alternative. Peppermint, salt, and other chemicals that combat bad breath work effectively on your skin as well.

2. Squeeze A Lemon:

This age-old practice remains effective. Citric acid helps neutralize the smell while adding moisture to your skin. Simply rub some lemon juice on your fingertips and rinse.

3. Squeeze Tomato Juice:

Another classic method to eliminate odour is by rubbing fresh tomato juice on your skin. It moisturizes your hands, removes dark spots caused by stove heat, and masks the strong smell.

4. Rub Some Coffee Grounds:

Don't throw away coffee grounds after brewing anymore. Keep them until the end of the day as they can act as a natural scrub against the odor. The strong aroma of coffee and its natural exfoliating properties help eliminate the strong smell from your hands without making them rough.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Rub Some Baking Soda:

Baking soda is a natural deodorizer. Take a spoonful of baking soda on your palm, add some salt, and rub your hands well. The salt acts as an exfoliator. Rinse thoroughly to enjoy odour-free hands.

6. Wash With Dishwashing Gel:

Instead of regular hand wash, opt for dishwashing gel for a more effective result against odour on your fingers. The chemicals in the gel work similarly on your hands as they do on your food plates. However, remember to apply some hand cream immediately afterward, as the chemicals might make your hands rough and dry.

7. Wear Gloves:

Although it may be a bit uncomfortable, you can nip the problem in the bud by wearing a pair of gloves when entering the kitchen. This will protect your fingers from cuts, spots, and any kind of odour.

Which of these ideas did you find most appealing? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.