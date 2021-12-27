We all know the struggle of getting out of bed on a cold winter morning. Don't we? In such a situation, deciding on breakfast menu is a different ball game altogether. This is why, most of the time, we avoid the whole fuss of having breakfast. But avoiding morning meal is never a great idea for any one. Health experts from across the world recommend having wholesome morning meals to keep up an overall healthy life. Avoiding breakfast may lead to several health issues, including weight gain, diabetes, gut-related problems and more. This is why we suggest having quick meals, instead of completely eliminating them from your daily regime. But if you thought we are referring to cereals, bread-butter or ready-to-eat foods as quick meal, then you are absolutely mistaken. In fact, we bring you one such meal option that is not only healthy and wholesome, but also matches up to your winter vibe. Sounds interesting, right?





This dish is called dahi poha. As the name suggests, it is a healthy mix of dahi and water soaked poha, which gets a winter-y spin with the inclusion of fresh gud in it. You can replace poha with murmura as well. To this, you can add seasonal fruits like apple or dry fruits. What makes this yet more special is the fact that this dish can be prepared in just 5 minutes. Believe it or not; you just need a few minutes to prepare this yummy dish. So, without further ado, let's start with the recipe.

Also Read: Poha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons This Popular Indian Breakfast Food Is Great For You!

Winter Special Dahi Poha Recipe:

To make dahi poha, first wash poha and mix with dahi. To this, add fresh fresh gud (specifically Bengali nolen gud) and garnish with some dry fruits or apples.





Click here for the detailed recipe.





And for more such quick breakfast recipes, click here.