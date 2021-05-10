Ramadan, the holy month of dawn-to-dusk fasting in Islam, is coming to an end and will culminate with Eid-ul-Fitr, the most important festival in the Islamic calendar when Muslims around the world will offer prayers to the almighty and break their fast with family and friends with a wholesome meal. Feasting is an important part of Eid celebrations as a lavish food spread, usually consisting of mouth-watering mutton delicacies that are prepared and served to guests. It is believed that the values inculcated during the month of Ramadan will bring happiness and prosperity in life.



Here are 7 mutton gravy recipes to make this Eid memorable at home:

You will love this mutton recipe from Rajasthan, bursting with spices and herbs. It has a delicate balance of onions, ginger and garlic cooked in a pressure cooker along with curd. You can serve it with jeera rice or kulchas for a delicious Eid lunch or dinner.

This is a special mutton curry recipe from the land of Bihar. Succulent mutton chunks are marinated and cooked in a pool of spices and herbs. This dish, cooked in an earthen pot on a slow-burn charcoal stove, is easy to digest.



One of the finest royal mutton recipes loaded with Mughlai flavours, it is delectable and rich in flavour, creamy in taste, and yet light on the stomach. It can be served with sheermal or paratha for a hearty Ramadan meal.



These koftas make for a distinguished Kashmiri dish, made with mutton balls sauteed together with a variety of spices such as kasuri methi, deggi mirch, cardamom and saunf powder.



A delicious combination of lauki with mutton, you can cook this dish in an instant pot, pressure cooker or stovetop. It is very quick and easy to make.



It was first prepared by Indian Railway chefs during the British Raj keeping in mind the light taste buds of the Britishers. Mutton pieces are blended with spices and yogurt, topped with coriander leaves and served with freshly steamed rice.



Named after the famous chef Beli Ram, the head cook in Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace, it is prepared with mutton, green chillies, spices, yoghurt, all tossed into a pot and cooked slowly. It is said that the maharaja loved this dish so much that he named it after the cook who prepared it for him.







Make this Eid special with these amazing mutton recipes.