Indian curries are loved worldwide for their tantalising flavours, however, not everyone can nail the recipes perfectly. Even the slightest difference in ingredients can end up ruining the taste and texture of your dish. A common problem that many people face while making curries is that they end up being too sour. This overpowering sour taste is usually a result of ingredients such as lemon, yogurt, tamarind, tomato, or vinegar that are used during cooking. Kadhi, for instance, is one such dish that is known for its distinct tangy flavour that comes from yogurt. So, how do you fix a curry that has turned too sour? While it may seem like you've ruined your dish, luckily, there are some easy hacks that can fix the problem. Check out the tips and tricks below:

Also Read: Added Extra Chilli In Your Curry? Expert Tips To Tone It Down

Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Remove Excess Sourness From Curries:

1. Dilute The Dish

The best thing you can do to save an extremely sour curry is by diluting it. Simply add some water or stock to the dish and allow it to evaporate while cooking. This helps in balancing out the flavours, thus reducing the sourness. However, make sure to adjust the seasoning after diluting as it may affect others flavours in the dish.

2. Add Sugar

Sugar is one of the most effective ingredients when it comes to adjusting flavours in a dish. This is also true for reducing sourness from curries. Add half teaspoon of sugar to your curry and give it a nice mix. You can add more sugar if you feel the curry is still sour. Additionally, you could also use honey or jaggery.

3. Use Baking Soda

Baking soda too is great for removing excess sourness from curries. It is alkaline in nature and helps eliminate the acidic taste in the dish. However, make sure not to add too much as baking soda has a strong taste and can quickly overpower a dish, and we certainly do not want that.

Also Read: How To Remove Excess Sweetness From Curries - Easy Tips And Hacks

4. Add Cream

Since cream has a high fat content, it tones down the sourness in the curry and adds volume to it. Its smooth and creamy texture further helps in eliminating the tangy flavour. If you do not have cream, you could also use yogurt or milk as they would give you similar results.

5. Add Some Vegetables

Lastly, if nothing else works, add some chopped vegetables to your curry. Vegetables like potatoes and carrots are particularly effective in absorbing acidic flavours and will help save your dish. Additionally, they will also add some natural sweetness and give a contrasting texture to your curry.







Keep these quick tips handy and save your dish from turning into a disaster. Let us know how these tips worked for you in the comments section below.