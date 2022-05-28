Our love for egg delicacies knows no bounds. A delicious, healthy and easy-to-cook omelette is probably the first thing that comes to mind when we think of a simple yet protein-packed breakfast. Though this classic dish needs just eggs, butter or oil and a few homely spices, its versatility is something that leaves us craving. Different people prepare omelettes in different ways; for example, some use vegetables or other greens for stuffing, others like adding sausage, salami and more. But if you are searching for something beyond that, take a look at this recipe by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. He used aloo bhujia to make this omelette.





How To Make Aloo Bhujia Omellete - Recipe By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor:

Ingredients:

Aloo bhujia sev

Eggs

Salt to taste

Oil

Ginger-garlic paste

Green chillies (finely chopped)

Onion (finely chopped)

Tomato (finely chopped)

Red chilli powder

Cumin powder

Coriander powder

Coriander leaves

Method:

First, break two eggs in a bowl, whisk them, add salt and keep it aside. Heat some oil in a pan and put a little bit of ginger garlic paste. Add chopped green chillies, onion and tomato. Add spices like red chilli powder, coriander powder and cumin powder into it. Add a good amount of aloo bhujia and mix well. Finally, mix some coriander leaves and cook the mixture for a few minutes. Pour the whisked eggs and spread them evenly to prepare omelette. Cook it for a couple of minutes. Flip the omelette and cook the other side as well. Serve the omelette with ketchup and toasted bread on the side.

Take a look at the video:

There are some amazing egg recipes curated by chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Once, previously, he had shared the recipe of a sumptuous cheesy omelette sandwich. These sandwiches loaded with cheese and spices make for a great breakfast option. To prepare this cheesy egg-in-a-hole sandwich, you need two slices of bread with the central part removed to create enough space. After that, place the bread skeleton on a frying pan and crack an egg inside each of the slices. Take two more slices and layer them with cheese. The cheesy omelette sandwich is ready.