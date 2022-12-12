Lentils (dal) are an integral part of Indian cuisine. It is believed that dal is among India's oldest known dishes, dating back to as early as the Indus Valley Civilisation. They are loaded with several health benefits and are prepared in different ways in different regions of the country. Whether it's the quintessential dal makhni from North India, aamti from Maharashtra or sambar from South India - all of these dals have their own distinct taste that simply cannot be compared. Speaking of dals, arhar dal is one such dal that is a staple in every Indian household. It is made using a blend of flavourful spices and typically contains onion and garlic, but did you know that this classic dal can be made without the addition of onions and garlic?





Arhar dal, also known as toor dal or pigeon pea, is yellow in colour and has a round or oval shape. It is high in protein and is used to make dishes such as khichdi, cheela, sambar and so on. This arhar dal recipe has no onions or garlic in it and is perfect for those who are looking for a light meal to pair with rice, paratha or roti. Tamarind water adds a unique taste to this regular dal. So, without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

Arhar Dal Recipe: How To Make Arhar Dal Without Onion And Garlic

First, heat oil in a cooker set on high flame. Add jeera, curry leaves and fenugreek (methi) seeds. Allow them to splutter. Add the soaked urad dal along with the water, coriander powder, chopped tomatoes, red chilli powder, haldi and salt. Stir well. Now, add the remaining water.





Let the water come to a boil and then close the lid of the cooker. At the first whistle, reduce the heat and cook for another 10-15 mins. Put off the heat. Once the pressure subsides, open the cooker and mash the dal using a hand blender. Now, keep it on medium flame and add tamarind water. Allow the dal to come to a boil or until it reaches the desired consistency. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot!











Now that you know how to make this dal, try it at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below. Happy Cooking!