Kabab is one popular Mughlai treat that is a hit among all. It's juicy, succulent, and bursting with flavour. Whether they are served as an appetiser at a party or consumed as an evening snack, kababs capture our attention and satiate our souls like no other food in the world. The best part is that you can make kababs from a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. You can try new things and be creative with kababs. Here, we offer you one interesting recipe that both vegetarians and non-vegetarians can enjoy. It is called Lucknowi-style kabab paratha. This paratha is slightly different from the traditional paratha recipe. It comes with a delicious stuffing of kebabs, onions, and various chutneys!





We guarantee that once you make this recipe, you'll crave for it every now and then. And why not? After all, how can a dish that uses kebabs as a key component go wrong?! For this paratha, vegetarians can use chana dal kebab, while meat eaters can use galouti kebab. Without further ado, let's learn how to make it.





Lucknowi-Style Kabab Paratha Recipe: How To Make Lucknowi-Style Kabab Paratha:

Begin by preparing the kebabs. You can also prepare kebabs ahead of time to save time and effort. Here's the recipe for chana dal kebab. Click here for the galouti kebab recipe.





After the kebabs have finished cooking, knead the dough with all-purpose flour, salt, curd, baking soda, and a little oil. Set the dough aside for 30 minutes after kneading. Turn the pan upside down and keep it on the gas to make paratha. This is known as ulta tawa paratha. It has a slightly sweet aftertaste that complements kormas and kebabs. This bread, made famous by the legendary "Tunde Miyan," can be found on every street in Lucknow. Click here for the complete recipe.





When the paratha is done, spread the kababs on it by mashing them all over. Top with pudina chutney, tamarind chutney, and a few onion rings.





Try this out and let us know how you all liked it in the comments section below. For more such delicious recipes, stay tuned! Happy Cooking!