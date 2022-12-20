We are in the middle of the week and work pressure has gripped us all. From waking up early in the morning to finishing household chores and leaving for work - days can be really hectic and stressful. This is when it gets important to unwind. And if you ask us, we say, food is the best way to release your stress. Chopping the vegetables, adding masala to the food and mixing things well can be therapeutic. Isn't it? However, we agree, time is a big concern here. This is why, we go for recipes that are quick, easy and extremely delicious. And you will easily find these recipes on the internet.





Here's one such quick and easy recipe that has left us craving for more. Hence, we thought of sharing it with you. It's called the aloo-gosht. Tender meat mixed with spices and flavourful potatoes; this dish finds its roots in a Rajasthani kitchen. For the unversed, a quintessential Rajasthani food is simple, spicy and immensely aromatic. And this home-style aloo-gosht is one of the best instances of the same.





Photo Credit: iStock

Aloo-Gosht Recipe: How To Cook Aloo-Gosht:

Traditionally, Rajasthani recipes follow the slow-cooking process that makes the food extremely flavourful and aromatic. But, due to the lack of time, especially on a weekday, we prefer using a pressure cooker to shorten the cooking time. With this recipe, you can make aloo gosht in just half an hour, if the ingredients are in place. Sounds comforting, right? So, without further ado, let's take you through the recipe.

Aloo Gosht Ingredients:

The most important ingredients you need are medium to big-sized mutton pieces and a few medium-sized, round or oval potatoes, cut lengthwise into two halves. The spices in this recipe include onion, garlic, ginger, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cloves, black cardamom, salt, curd and oil.

Simple Aloo Gosht:

All you need to do is to cook the chunks of meat in spices and let it absorb the flavours. Now, add boiled potatoes, curd and fried onion and let everything cook together. Here, you can use a pressure cooker to shorten the time spent in the kitchen. That's it. You have the delicious aloo-gosht ready in just no time. Click here for the step-by-step recipe.

What To Eat With Aloo Gosht:

While you may pair roti or paratha with the dish, but we enjoy it the most with steaming hot rice.





Cook this meal today and indulge! Let us know how you liked it.