Have you been experiencing a constant foul smell in your kitchen lately? Are those ants and cockroaches giving you a hard time while cooking and storing food? If yes, then blame it on the rainy season. Excessive rainfall increases the moisture level in the air, making your kitchen the breeding ground for germs, pests, and bacteria. These visible and invisible pests further increase the risks of food spoilage and contamination. But now, you can put all your worries to rest as we bring forth a list of safe kitchen practices that should be diligently followed during the monsoon. These tried-and-tested hacks will not only prevent your food from contamination but also keep the space clean, fresh, and hygienic. Let's take you through it.

Monsoon Kitchen Practices: Here Are 5 Tips to Keep Your Kitchen Clean and Safe:

1. Deep clean your kitchen regularly:

Besides washing the utensils and scrubbing the countertop, it is also important to find the hidden spaces in your kitchen and clean them properly. Leftover food and debris in those hidden spots become the breeding ground for germs, ants, and cockroaches, which increase health risks. Click here for some easy hacks to keep your kitchen germ-free.

2. Let the air pass through your kitchen:

Every time you finish cooking, make sure you remove smoke and moisture from the air, which can develop molds in different areas of the kitchen. Hence, it is suggested to use an exhaust fan or air cleaner to release the steam, moisture, odour, and smoke that accumulate after cooking. Click here for some natural ways to clean the air and deodorize the kitchen.

3. Keep the spices in a cool and dry space to avoid moisture:

One of the first things that get affected due to dampness is your bottle of spices. You would often find lump formation in the spice box, which mainly happens when it attracts moisture from the air. Hence, it is important for you to know how to store spices to extend their freshness and shelf-life. Click here for some smart tips.

4. Store cooked food properly to avoid pests and contamination:

According to experts, the best practice is to cook your meals fresh and have them hot. This helps you avoid the risks of foodborne diseases. But we understand that it is not always possible to have fresh food. In that case, you must store it properly to avoid any kind of contamination. Click here for some food storage ideas.

5. Spread pest repellent on the kitchen surface:

Once you're done with cleaning and properly storing food, it's time to spread some pest repellents on the kitchen surface to prevent ants, flies, and other insects from entering your kitchen area. We understand that many of you avoid store-bought repellents due to the strong smell. In that case, you can always go for natural options like coffee grounds and cinnamon powder, which work as pest repellents and are chemical-free as well.

Now that you have the tips handy, waste no time and revamp your kitchen to enjoy a safe and hygienic monsoon season.