Indian dishes are dominated by the use of onions. They serve as the base for several recipes and help add flavour. This is why we ensure that our kitchen pantry is always stocked with them. However, if you cook regularly, you'd know that cooking with onions is no fun. Apart from the teary eyes that they leave us with, they also tend to leave an unpleasant smell in our hands and even the utensils we cooked them in. And this odour can really put you off and even transfer to any other dish you plan to cook with the utensils. But don't lose hope. Luckily, you can get rid of this smell by using common everyday ingredients you'll easily find in your kitchen. Check them out below:

Also Read: Kitchen Hacks: How To Remove Garlic Smell From Utensils And Your Hands After Cooking

Photo Credit: Istock

Here Are 5 Tips To Get Rid Of Onion Smell From Utensils:

1. Use Baking Soda And Water

Whenever we think of cleaning something, baking soda is the first thing that comes to mind, isn't it? It is known for its exceptional cleaning properties and will help you get rid of the onion smell from your utensils too. Fill the utensil with some water and then sprinkle some baking soda in it. Allow it to sit for a few minutes, and then rinse.

2. Use Lemon Water

Just like baking soda, lemon is also an excellent cleaning agent. It has the ability to remove all kinds of strong and pungent odours, including those of onions, due to its high acid content. You can either directly fill your utensils with lemon water or scrub lemon peels directly over them. It doesn't matter how you decide to use it; it'll work just as well to remove the onion smell.

3. Use White Vinegar

White vinegar is something that you'll easily find in every kitchen. While it is commonly used in various recipes to add acidity, you can also use it to remove unwanted odours. For cleaning your utensils, all you have to do is first wash them with water. Now pour some vinegar into them. After a while, rinse again. Trust us, you'll be surprised to see how quickly the onion smell vanishes.

Also Read: Kitchen Tips: How To Remove Bad Odour From Reusable Water Bottles

Photo Credit: Istock

4. Use Cinnamon

Many people find the smell of cinnamon quite satisfying. But did you know it can also be used to get rid of the onion smell? This is because cinnamon has a strong aroma and works well to mask pungent odours. Additionally, cinnamon has antibacterial properties, which will help kill off germs too. You can boil some cinnamon sticks in the utensils or use cinnamon powder for the same purpose.

5. Coffee Powder

Your beloved coffee can help you get rid of the onion smell as well. Coffee has nitrogen in it, which is why it works as an effective remedy for this problem. Mix some coffee powder with water and fill your utensil with it. Allow it to sit for some time before you rinse it.





So, the next time you find yourself struggling to get rid of that pungent onion smell from utensils, do keep these tips in mind. Let us know how they worked for you in the comments below.