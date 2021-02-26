Indian Cooking Tips: Make Your Regular Paneer Bhurji Creamier With This Lip-Smacking Recipe

Paneer bhurji tastes great when paired with roti

Paneer is the ultimate answer to all our vegetarian cravings. We love having a few chunks of paneer for every meal (breakfast, lunch and dinner). It is one versatile ingredient in our kitchen that can be used to whip up countless number of delicious dishes. From rich and luscious paneer makhni to scrumptious paneer tikka - each and every paneer-based dish is just irresistible. Another such classic paneer recipe is paneer bhurji. Crumbled paneer, mixed with tomato, onion, coriander and a pool of spices, this dry sabzi works as a delicious side dish with rice, roti or paratha. You can also have it as is as a snack item or use it as a stuffing for your sandwich. Trust us, one bowl of paneer bhurji can be a perfect answer for all your cravings.





Commonly prepared in almost every household, paneer bhurji sees different variations in different household. While some like having it the classic way with just tomato, onion and jeera, others sneak in some greens to make it healthier. We found one variation of paneer bhurji that will add some creamy goodness to your meal. Besides adding flavours to your palate, this creamy paneer bhurji recipe will up your lunch or dinner game in no time.





How To Make Creamy Paneer Bhurji | Creamy Paneer Bhurji Recipe:

For this particular recipe, you need paneer, cashew nut, fresh cream, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, kasuri methi and a pool of spices. And what makes this dish stand out in the lot is the fact that this dish is completely prepared in desi ghee. Desi ghee adds flavours and a rich aroma to this dish.

You need to first heat ghee in a pan with all the spices, ginger, garlic and tomatoes. Then prepare spicy, creamy gravy with cream, cashew nuts and all the other spices. Now dunk the paneer chunks and crumbled paneer in it and cook everything together on a low flame. Garnish the dish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.





Click here for the detailed recipe.





This creamy paneer bhurji tastes the best with roti or plain paratha. Try it for your next house party and steal the show with your cooking skills.





Do not forget to write back to us sharing your indulgent experience.













