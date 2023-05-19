If there is one summer fruit that we simply cannot get enough of, it has to be the sweet and juicy watermelon. It is cool, refreshing and can be enjoyed in different delicious ways. From making salads and smoothies to cocktails and even desserts, you can use some pieces of watermelon to go as creative as you want. This is why, we make sure to never run out of watermelon and use them whenever we want. Not only this, watermelons also offer numerous health benefits. But if not stored properly, they can go bad really quick and lose all the nutritional value. And this is something we certainly do not want. Afterall, who wants to eat watermelons that have a mushy texture or are not juicy enough? To prevent this, here we have some easy hacks that'll help you keep your watermelons fresh for longer.

Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Keep Watermelon Fresh For Longer:

1. Store At Room Temperature

If you do not plan to consume the watermelon right away, it's best to store it at room temperature. This helps in maintaining its nutritional value and makes the ripening process faster, in case it's not fully ripe. Also, make sure to store it in a cool and dark place and keep it away from direct sunlight.

2. Wrap It In Plastic

Wondering what to do with that leftover portion of watermelon? Just wrap it in cling wrap and keep it in the fridge. On the other hand, if you've cut it into smaller pieces, transfer them to an air-tight container and refrigerate. This prevents it from drying out and helps maintain its moisture.

3. Don't Remove The Rind

Another thing to keep in mind while storing watermelon is not to remove its rind. Only remove the rind of the portion that you're planning to consume. Just like plastic wrap, the rind also helps preserve its moisture and prevents it from drying out. It would also help maintain its nutritional value and taste.

4. Do Not Store With Apples And Banana

Did you know that you should never store watermelon with apples and bananas? This is because both these fruits release ethylene gas, which can speed up the ripening process of the watermelon. While a ripe watermelon is something that we all want, an overly ripe one would decrease its shelf life and also have an effect on its taste.

5. Freeze It

If you want your watermelon to last longer, it's best to store it in the freezer. For this, remove the rind of the watermelon and cut it into medium-sized cubes. Transfer them to an air-tight container or wrap them in plastic wrap, and place them in the freezer. This way, it can last for around 6 to 8 months. However, this may have an impact on its texture.

What Is The Best Way To Easily Cut A Watermelon?

We can all agree that cutting a watermelon can be quite a tedious task. An effective way to cut it effortlessly is to cut it in half from the centre. Now, take one half of the watermelon and place it in a way the rind faces up and the flesh part down. Cut this half of the fruit into half. Carefully start slicing the quarter of the fruit into wedges of your desired thickness.

How To Store Cut Watermelon?

If you're worried about how to store cut watermelon pieces, fret not, we're here to help you out. To prevent them from spoiling, wrap them tightly in plastic wrap or transfer them to an air-tight container and store them in the refrigerator. Also, make sure not to keep it close to other foods such as apples and bananas.

Can Watermelon Be Kept In Fridge?

Yes, you can definitely store watermelon in the fridge. However, make sure its not exposed to air to prevent moisture loss. While storing watermelon in the fridge is not harmful, studies suggest that it may affect the nutritonal value of the fruit. So, try to consume the watermelon as soon as possible to reap its benefits.





So now on, keep these tips in mind and store the watermelon wisely. Do let us know how these hacks worked for you in the comments below.