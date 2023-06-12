Isn't it fascinating to see how versatile chicken truly is? Whether you enjoy healthier versions of it, such as roasted or grilled, or slightly unhealthier ones that involve some amount of frying, the truth is that chicken is loved in all its forms and textures. Of course, there are a gazillion mouth-watering chicken recipes out there, but the one that never fails to disappoint our taste buds at any point in time is the classic tandoori chicken. Juicy and succulent pieces of chicken enriched with a smoky flavour would make anyone drool. But whenever we crave some, we usually prefer to go out and relish it, as recreating your favourite restaurant-style tandoori chicken may seem next to impossible. Well, that's not true at all. All you need is some patience, love, and a few easy tips to keep in mind to make this stellar snack at home whenever you feel like indulging in it. Without further ado, let's learn about these steps.

Indian Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Restaurant-Style Tandoor Chicken:

1. Make cuts on the chicken pieces

Most of us are in such a hurry to make this yummy snack at home that we often miss out on this step. But it's something that you definitely should not skip. Before you start with the marination process, make sure to make small cuts in the chicken pieces. This will help the marinade seep through, giving it a restaurant-style flavour.

2. Marinade well

Once you've made small nicks on the chicken pieces, it's time for marination. Make sure to coat the chicken pieces well with all the ingredients and masalas so that they get fully absorbed into them. You can allow them to sit for a few hours before cooking or even leave them overnight.

3. Use mustard oil

Another thing you can do during the marination process is add some mustard oil to it. This can help enhance the flavour of your tandoori chicken to a great extent. It'll also give them a nice aroma, just like the ones you get at your favourite restaurant. So, make sure not to miss out on this step.

4. Keep a piece of charcoal in the oven

Tandoori chicken is traditionally cooked in a tandoor. But since it's not possible to have a tandoor at home, an oven is the best option for you. Make sure to switch your oven setting to grilling, and if possible, keep a piece of charcoal in it. Wondering why? Well, this is what'll give your tandoori chicken that distinct smoky flavour.

5. Do not skip applying butter

Has butter ever caused any harm to a dish? We guess not! So why skip applying some of it while making tandoori chicken as well? Once you've set it in the oven, make sure to apply some butter over it. If you do not have butter, you could also use ghee. Trust us, this step will do wonders for its overall taste.





So, the next time you plan to make tandoori chicken at home, keep these easy tips in mind. Let us know how they worked for you in the comments below. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the perfect tandoori chicken recipe, click here.