The weekend is almost here and so is the time to kick back and indulge. As soon as the clock strikes 6 on a Friday evening, we quickly finish all our work and get set to ring in the weekend. Not just that, we also start planning our meals for the next two days of the weekend. And why not, weekend is the time to unwind and treat ourselves to some delicious and decadent food - chaat being one of our most popular choices. Spicy, flavourful and earthy - chaat wins our hearts at any given time. In fact, you will find chaat and a chaat-lover at every nook and corner of the country.





But what fascinates us the most is its variety. If you explore, you will find every region has its unique chaat recipes. For instance, Delhi is known for aloo chaat and samosa chaat, U.P. is known for moong dal chaat, Bengal gives us chotpoti (mixed chana) and aloo kabli and Mumbai is popular for its sev puri. Likewise, there is one chaat from Karanataka that will leave you drooling - that's masala puri chaat.

Much popular in Bangalore, this chaat looks like a mishmash of Bengali-style ghugni and Mumbai's pani puri. Here, instead of filling the puri with masala, you crush the puri to create the base and spread masala on it. It looks much like Delhi's samosa chaat (here puri replaces the samosa). Sounds interesting, right? So, without further ado, let's get into the recipe. This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul Gupta on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'.





Street Food Of India: Bangalore-Style Masala Puri Chaat Recipe:

How To Make The Masala For Masla Puri Chaat:

Pressure-cook overnight-soaked peas with roughly diced potatoes until 4 whistles. Keep aside.

Now, pour oil in a kadhai and add cumin to it. Add chopped onions and sauté well.

Add two cloves, green chillies, ginger and garlic in the kadhai and sauté well

When the onions turn translucent in colour, add chopped tomato to it.

Sauté until the tomatoes turn soft and mushy. Switch off the flame and let it cool.

Meanwhile, mash the boiled peas and potatoes coarsely. Keep a handful of boiled peas aside.

Take the sautéed tomato-onion in a grinding jar and add boiled peas and fresh coriander leaves to it. Grind into a smooth paste.

Again, heat oil in a kadhai and add coriander powder, garam masala, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and black salt to it. Mix everything on low flame.

Now add the masala paste and cook well.

Add the mashed aloo-matar and cook well until the gravy gets a thick consistency.

Add lemon juice, freshly chopped coriander leaves and the masala for the masala puri is done.

How To Assemble Masal Puri Chaat:

Take a plate and crush some puris (of pani puri) on it.

Pour the prepared masala in it evenly.

Drizzle green chutney and imli chutney on it.

Top with chopped onions and chopped tomatoes.

Sprinkle red chilli powder, chaat masala and black salt.

Top with sev and freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve.

Watch the detailed recipe video of Bangalore's Special Masala Puri Chaat:

Already slurping? Then make yourself this delicious masala puri chaat and enjoy the weekend.