The festivities of the New Year 2023 are all set to begin soon with Makar Sankranti. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals, celebrated annually on January 14. Makar Sankranti signifies the end of winter season, making way to the hot summer days. The festival is marked in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal and several other states. The celebration of Makar Sankranti coincides with Lohri in Punjab, Bihu in Assam and Pongal in the Southern region of India. While every state has its unique way of celebrating the day, but what remains common for all is food. Households across India prepare different types of dishes for the celebratory feast.





In Bengal, Makar Sankranti is referred to as Poush Sankranti or Poush Parbon, marking the last day of Poush month. Thus, the day is celebrated with quintessential Bengali desserts pithe and payesh (kheer). In fact, people prepare pithe with the freshly harvested rice and offer to Goddess Laxmi for happiness and prosperity. You will find an extensive range of pithe in Bengal - dudh puli, gokul pithe, chushi pithe to name a few. But what remains the most popular among all is patishapta. Patishapta is thin crepe or pancake made with maida, rice flour and semolina stuffed with a delicious caramelized shredded coconut-jaggery filling. It is soft, sweet and melts in mouth just no time. It won't be an exaggeration to say that people in a Bengali household wait for Poush Parbon to devour this yummy delicacy.





This Makar Sankranti, we bring you the classic recipe of Patishapta for the festive fare. This particular recipe has been shared by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel.

Also Read: Pithe Puli: A Bengali Dessert To Cherish During Winters; 5 Delicious Pithe Recipes For You

How To Make Patishapta - Classic Bengali Crepe - For Makar Sankranti:

What do you need to make patishapta?

For patishapta, we need semolina, maida, sugar, cardamom powder, ghee, grated coconut, milk, khoya kheer (mawa) and jaggery.

Method to make patishapta:

First prepare the batter by mixing semolina, sugar, flour and milk in a bowl. Then, add cardamom powder to the mix and keep aside.





Next prepare the stuffing. Heat ghee in a pan and add grated coconut. To it, add jaggery and mix well. Add the mawa to it, prepare a very soft dough and let it cool down.





Finally, assemble everything together and prepare patishapta. To do that, brush ghee on a heated pan and spread the batter with a ladle. Add the stuffing at the centre and fold it, just like we do for dosa.





And you have delicious patishapta ready to be relished. Enjoy it hot.

Watch the detailed recipe video of patishapta below:

Also Read: Watch: This Sooji-Gur Malpua Is Just The Dish To Relish Before Bidding Adieu To Winters











This Makar Sankranti, prepare patishapta at home and make the festival an indulgent affair.