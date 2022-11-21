We can all agree that there is nothing more comforting than relishing a hot bowl of soup on a chilly winter night. The best part is that you can have your soup the way you want. Be it a quick clear soup with veggies or meat or a thick creamy one, there are no limitations when it comes to experimenting with soup. And as winter is here, we have all the more reason to include a bowl of soup in our diet. It not only helps keep us warm but also strengthens our immunity and prevents us from catching a cold or cough. Today, we bring you a delicious palak soup recipe that you can enjoy this winter!





Palak (spinach) is loaded with rich nutrients, including vitamins A & C, iron, potassium, calcium and offers several other health benefits. Which is why experts often recommend to include this green leafy vegetable in our winter diet. This palak soup is super light, creamy and is made with a blend of flavourful herbs that are cooked in milk. This comforting bowl of soup will not only tantalise your taste buds but will also help boost your immunity! Check out the recipe below:





Also Read: Palak Paratha And More: 6 Healthy Spinach Recipes To Try This Winter - Video Inside

Palak Soup Recipe: How To Make Palak Soup:

To make this palak soup, first, heat some oil in a pan. Add onions and garlic. Sauté till golden brown. Add chopped spinach. Stir well. Add white flour and stir till it's cooked. Add pepper powder, sugar, salt and a cup of water. Keep aside for 10 mins. Now, puree the spinach mix in a food processor. Boil the puree and add milk. Cook for 2 mins. Serve hot! Palak soup is ready!





