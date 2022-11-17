Winter is here and so is the time to indulge in winter greens. The season brings along a pool of healthy vegetables that are tasty and load you up with several essential nutrients. In fact, if you look into our vegetable basket, you will find an abundance of bathua, mustard greens, Malabar spinach, amaranth leaves, methi greens and more. But what remains the most popular among all is spinach (or palak). Spinach is one healthy vegetable enriched with protein, fibre, antioxidants, minerals and more. What we enjoy the most is the versatility. From soup to paratha and more, you can literally make anything and everything with spinach.





Here we curated a list of healthy spinach recipes that will add to your winter diet, in the most indulgent way possible. These recipes have been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Let's take a look.





Also Read: How To Blanch Spinach Without Losing Its Colour

Photo Credit: iStock

Winter Diet Tips: Here're 6 Spinach Recipes To Try This Winter Season:

Palak Paneer:

One of the most popular dishes to try during the winter season, palak paneer spells indulgence. Soft cubes of paneer dunked in spicy palak gravy, this dish makes for a wholesome meal when paired with paratha or roti.

Aloo Palak:

Aloo palak defines comfort. This sabzi is easy and simple and helps you put together a wholesome meal when paired with dal and rice. You can also enjoy aloo palak with roti or paratha.

Dal Palak:

This winter, add a bunch of soft and crunchy spinach to your dal to make it yet healthier. This particular recipe also includes a spicy and flavourful tadka that spruces up the meal in no time.

Spinach Soup:

We love devouring hot and delicious soup during the winter season. It not only gives us the necessary warmth but also loads us with healthy nutrients to fight common seasonal diseases. We found a protein-rich, low-calorie spinach soup recipe for you.

Palak Paratha:

In North India, winter is synonymous with paratha. Hot parathas, with a dollop of butter, and achar and gur by the sides, define indulgence for all. Here's a delicious palak paratha recipe for you.

Palak Pakoda:

Yes, we cannot miss this one. And, yes we have the crunchy palak pakoda recipe too. We suggest, for your next tea-time snacking, prepare this yummy pakoda and chomp while sipping hot masala chai.





Watch the detailed recipes of each of these spinach-based recipes here:





Also Read: Spinach Recipes: Try These South Indian Recipes That Include The Goodness Of Spinach











Try these yummy recipes this winter and let us know which one you liked the most. Happy eating!