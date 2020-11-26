Winter Diet Tips: This 3-Ingredient <i>Til Ladoo</i> Will Keep You Warm And Nourished In This Nippy Weather

Somdatta Saha | Updated: November 26, 2020 13:45 IST
Winter is upon us and there's something about this nippy weather that makes us crave for food all the day. While ice creams and sodas are off the card now, we load our daily diet with winter delicacies that can keep us warm and satiate our cravings. In fact, a number of seasonal ingredients have already made it to our kitchen pantry - til (sesame seeds) being one of them. A staple in Indian food culture, these tear-drop sized superseeds are healthy tasty and can help you whip up several dishes.
What are you waiting for? Prepare this quick and easy til ladoo at home and get on a bingeing spree!
1 cup white sesame seeds
1-2 tablespoon ghee
Half cup jaggery, or more (as per taste)
Step 1. Dry roast the sesame seeds till it turns golden in colour and releases a nutty flavour. Keep aside and let the seeds cool down.
Step 2. Once it's cool, put it in blender and coarsely grind.
Step 3. Heat a deep-base pan and add ghee to it.
Step 4. Add jaggery and let it melt on low flame. Keep stirring.
Step 5. Add the powdered til and mix well.
Step 6. Let the mix cool down for a minute or two and make small roundels out of it. Make sure, you grease your palm with ghee before making the ladoos.
Step 7. Store the ladoos in a jar and enjoy anytime you want.
Happy Winters!
