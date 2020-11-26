Winter Diet Tips: This 3-Ingredient <i>Til Ladoo</i> Will Keep You Warm And Nourished In This Nippy Weather

All you need for this recipe are sesame seeds, jaggery and ghee

Winter is upon us and there's something about this nippy weather that makes us crave for food all the day. While ice creams and sodas are off the card now, we load our daily diet with winter delicacies that can keep us warm and satiate our cravings. In fact, a number of seasonal ingredients have already made it to our kitchen pantry - til (sesame seeds) being one of them. A staple in Indian food culture, these tear-drop sized superseeds are healthy tasty and can help you whip up several dishes.





Til (Sesame Seeds) For Winter: Sesame Seeds Health Benefits:

Sesame seeds have been a part of traditional medical practice for ages. Several health experts have also treasured til gajjak, rewari etc as warm foods during the winters.

This ancient food ingredient is loaded with fibre, protein, healthy fats, antioxidants and B-vitamins that may help strengthen bones, promote digestion and prevent body from inflammation.

Sesame also contains nutrients like zinc, iron, Vitamin E etc that are known to boost immunity and protect us from seasonal cold and flu.

These seeds are high on magnesium and as per a study by researchers at the University Medical Center Groningen, Netherlands, magnesium supplementation may have blood pressure-lowering effects.

Sesame seeds are known to boost immunity and protect us from seasonal cold and flu



Considering the above factors, we bring an easy til ladoo recipe that even a novice chef can prepare at home without any struggle. All you need are sesame seeds , jaggery and ghee. For the unversed, both jaggery and ghee are also known for the winter nourishment abilities. While ghee has an overall goodness, jaggery during winters may help prevent throat problems and respiratory disorder. Click here to know why one must include jaggery in their winter diet.

What are you waiting for? Prepare this quick and easy til ladoo at home and get on a bingeing spree!





Here's The Recipe Of 3-Ingreidnet Til (Sesame Seeds) Ladoo:

Ingredients:

1 cup white sesame seeds





1-2 tablespoon ghee





Half cup jaggery, or more (as per taste)





Method:

Step 1. Dry roast the sesame seeds till it turns golden in colour and releases a nutty flavour. Keep aside and let the seeds cool down.





Step 2. Once it's cool, put it in blender and coarsely grind.





Step 3. Heat a deep-base pan and add ghee to it.





Step 4. Add jaggery and let it melt on low flame. Keep stirring.





Step 5. Add the powdered til and mix well.





Step 6. Let the mix cool down for a minute or two and make small roundels out of it. Make sure, you grease your palm with ghee before making the ladoos.





Step 7. Store the ladoos in a jar and enjoy anytime you want.





Happy Winters!





