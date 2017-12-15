10 Best Easy Recipes in Hindi

Cooking does not have to be elaborate and time consuming. So, if you're new to cooking or simply pressed for time, try our easy recipes in Hindi. These don't require fancy ingredients or a long and lengthy process. They are simple and quick yet delicious and satisfying. The best part is that you'll spend less than 30 minutes in preparing each one of these which makes them perfect for days when you're too lazy, too busy or perhaps too hungry to wait! From easy snacks to quick meals, we've have covered all your needs.
1. Kanyakumari Fish Curry Without Oil Recipe in Hindi
A lovely fish curry made Kerala-style but without a drop of oil. Trust us, it tastes as good and you will never know the difference. Enjoy the tangy flavours of tamarind and tomatoes and a fresh burst of coconut. With mild spices, shallots and curry leaves, this fish curry is total stunner.
2. Low Fat Celery Soup Recipe in Hindi
Celery can easily fit into your weight loss diet plan. It is low in calories and full of water and fiber that keeps your stomach full and leaves you satisfied. Try this creamy and delicious celery soup - perfect on a breezy evening with some crisp and buttered toast.
3. Asian Chicken Salad Recipe in Hindi
This wholesome chicken salad with Asian sauces is just what you need for your luncheon or Sunday brunch. A lovely mix of seasonal greens, grilled chicken strips, sesame seeds and almonds drizzled with a sweet-chilli dressing. A wholesome chicken salad with Asian sauces
4. No Bake Cookies Recipe in Hindi
Trying to fight a sudden hunger attack? Well, you don't need to. These no-bake cookies are easy to make and fuss-free and the best part is that you don't need to be a baking pro to get them right! Make a batch and store them for whenever hunger strikes.
5. Chocolate Lava Cake Recipe in HindiA sinful treat that gives you the best of both worlds
A sinful treat that gives you the best of both worlds - spongy cake and oozing melted chocolate. While you may have enjoyed this desserts at various restaurants but it is super easy to make at home. Just follow this simple recipe shared by ace chef Vicky Ratnani and you'll have an impressive dessert in minutes.
6. Urlai Roast Recipe in Hindi
A delicious recipe from down South. This authentic recipe has been shared by Chef Praveen Anand from popular restaurant Dakshin in Chennai. Baby potatoes are roasted and then cooked with simply with onions, tomatoes and Chettinad masala.
7. Microwave Dhokla Recipe in Hindi
Make this Gujarati favourite in a microwave. An ideal tea time snack, a soft and spongy dhokla may seem challenging to get but this easy recipe will make sure you enjoy your treat. Make sure that you stick to the cooking time for the perfect dhoklas.
8. Bombay Toasty Recipe in Hindi
Hungry and don't want to spend hours in the kitchen? This quick sandwich recipe straight from the streets of Mumbai will come to your rescue. Just bung in some juicy slices of tomatoes, cucumbers and mashed masala potatoes between buttered and toasted bread.
9. Soya Uttapamas Recipe in Hindi
These soya uttapams are perfect if you're hungry before dinner or need a super quick breakfast on a busy morning. They are healthy and can be whipped up in no time. No gluten in this recipe, so those who are gluten intolerant can enjoy.
10. Crispy Andhra Bhindi
Full of masalas and fried, here's an interesting way to use bhindis. Throw in some grated coconut for freshness and roasted chana dal and peanuts for extra crunch.
The only thing better than a delicious dinner is a quick and delicious dinner. Each of these recipes above will fulfill all your expectations, rest assured.