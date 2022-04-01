As the scare of Covid-19 seems to be going down, many offices and schools have started to open again. Now, we not only have to wake up and complete our morning chores but also quickly get ready for school or work and leave. But, this is not where the majority of our problems end. As the workplaces open again, the question of 'what should I pack for lunch?' will arise again. So, if this is something that bothers you too, then fret not. We have just the solution you need. Here we bring you some easy to make lunch ideas that can be packed and devoured anytime you feel hungry. And the best part about these dishes is that they can be made in just 30 minutes! Find these recipes below:





Also Read: 4 Quick And Healthy Make-Ahead Lunch Recipes

Here Are 7 Quick And Easy Lunch Box Recipes:

Baingan Bharta:





Baingan bharta is a comfort dish for many people, and even we recommend it as a top recipe! This traditional dish is prepared in practically every household. We even have our own methods for cooking it. Get your hands on this recipe today! Find it out here.

Oats Idli:





Pack these tasty and nutritious idlis, which disguise the goodness of oats, lentils, and vegetables. Since oats are rich in minerals, vitamins, and proteins, this dish has a high nutritional value without sacrificing flavour. You can pair these idlis with coconut chutney. See the full recipe here.





Shahi Egg:





Eggs are a versatile ingredient that can be prepared on any day. This egg curry is created with garlic, onions, kasuri methi, fresh cream, yoghurt, and fresh coriander. Its fulfiling taste will satisfy your hunger in no time. Check out the recipe here.





Tehri:





This one-pot rice dish, also known as vegetable pulao comes from Uttar Pradesh. It's aromatic, with a lot of vibrant vegetables, hot masalas, and desi ghee on top. It is a perfect recipe to pack in lunch. Here is the recipe.





Kolhapuri Vegetables:





Kolhapur veggies are a vegetarian meal from Maharashtra cooked with wonderful vegetables, ginger-garlic paste, chopped onion, cinnamon, cloves, and a lot of coconuts. Pair it with chapati and enjoy. Find the full recipe here.





Egg Fried Rice:





Stir-fried eggs are mashed together with garlic, onion, rice, and various spicy sauces before being served with scrambled eggs on top. This incredibly simple egg recipe is a fantastic way to quell those hunger cravings. Click here for the recipe.





Achari Paneer:





Who doesn't enjoy having a paneer recipe? Plus, when it is spicy and all things tasty, it becomes even better! You would just need 20 minutes to make this yummy achari paneer. Here is the recipe.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out these recipes, and let us know which one you liked the best!