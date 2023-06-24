Chutney is something that makes an Indian meal complete. No matter what type of food you're having, a serving of chutney on the side only makes it taste better. Doesn't it? It's not just its flavour-enhancing powers that we appreciate, but its versatility is what really fascinates us as well. There are so many mouth-watering chutney options to choose from that we often find it confusing which one to have. While chutneys like pudina chutney and garlic chutney are staples, having them on a day-to-day basis can become a little boring. It's always a good idea to have some interesting chutney recipes up your sleeve whenever you feel like enhancing the flavour of your meals. If you're looking for such options, we've got you covered. Here we bring you a list of classic Bihari-style chutneys that will elevate your meals in no time. Without further ado, let's take a look at these chutneys below.

Here Are 5 Bihari-Style Chutneys You Can Make At Home:

1. Sattu Chutney (Our Recommendation)

Sattu chutney is a staple in Bihari households. Made with chickpea flour, it has a high protein content and also has cooling properties, which means it's perfect for the summer season. This chutney is super easy to make and will go perfectly with roti, paratha, or even snacks. Do not forget to top it with some mustard oil for additional flavour. Click here for the recipe for sattu chutney.

2. Bihari-Style Tamatar Chutney

Tamatar chutney is a go-to option for times when we feel like adding a tangy flavour to our dishes. If you're bored of having the regular one, we suggest you try this Bihari version of it. Its bold and strong flavour is what makes it so unique. This chutney will be a stellar accompaniment to all your meals. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Chana Dal Chutney

We've all heard of chana dal, but have you tried its chutney? To make this chutney, chana dal (Bengal gram) is roasted in oil with garlic, curry leaves, and chillies and then ground to form a smooth paste. Apart from adding a burst of flavour to your mouth, it will also help add some protein to your meals. Wondering how to make it? Click here for the recipe for chana dal chutney.

Photo Credit: Ashwin Rajagopalan

4. Aam Ka Chunda

Mangoes are something we simply cannot say no to. And this delicious chutney will make you fall in love with them even more. It is basically a combination of grated raw mangoes, sugar, mustard oil, and a few tangy ingredients that give it its distinct chatpata flavour. Once you make this aam ka chunda, you'll never want to run out of supplies. Find the complete recipe for aam ka chunda here.

5. Aam Ki Launji

Another popular Bihar-style mango chutney you must try is aam ki launji. This chutney screams summer in the truest sense and will help add a refreshing flavour to your meals. It also works as a great palate cleanser after eating. You can enjoy aam ki launji with paratha, roti, or even rice. Add some garam masala to it for that extra kick of flavour. Click here for the recipe.





Make these delicious chutneys at home and add a hint of authentic Bihari flavour to your meals. Do let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comments below.