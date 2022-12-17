Excitement is running high among football fans across the globe. FIFA World Cup Final match is set to take place tomorrow on December 18, 2022, and we can't keep calm. Argentina and France will compete against each other to grab the top spot and we are already planning to celebrate the much-awaited finale with our loved ones. If you are also calling over your fellow football-crazed friends to watch the finals, you must be preparing to entertain them with some delicious foods. To help you out, we have curated a snacks menu that doesn't require much effort to set up. These snacks are quick and easy to make so that you are all set to join your guests in front of the screen, just in time.





Also read: Best Cocktails To Enjoy While Watching FIFA World Cup With Your Gang

Here're 7 Quick And Easy Snacks Recipes For FIFA World Cup Final Party:

1.Cheesy Nachos

Turn your pack of plain nachos to a gourmet delight with this recipe. Throw all the nacho chips on the serving plate and garnish them with onions, tomatoes, cheese and seasonings to make an irresistible snack. Click here for the recipe of cheesy nachos.

2.Tandoori Chicken

Of course, tandoori chicken has to be there in every party. The smoky, chewy snack is a hit in every starter spread so you have to keep it in yours too. Click here for an easy recipe of tandoori chicken.

3.Masala Cheese Toast

Simple yet special, masala cheese toast is perfect to curb hunger while satisfying the taste buds too. Make this cheesy and spicy delight with this easy recipe of masala cheese toast. Click here for the recipe.

4.Chilli Garlic Potato Shots

An excellent snack for your vegetarian friends, these crispy fried potato balls can never fail at any gathering. Mix potatoes with the herby flavour of garlic and rice flour to make dough balls, and deep fry till golden brown. Click here for the recipe of chilli garlic potato shots.

5.Veg Grilled Sandwich

The anxiety of tracking every hit of a ball can make anyone hungry. Serve these filling grilled sandwiches to your famished friends. Just toss in capsicum, carrots, cucumber and paneer inside bread slices and grill away. Click here for the recipe of veg grilled sandwich.

6.French Fries

When your eyes are hooked to the TV, French fries come in handy to munch on. Make crispy and salty fries with potatoes with this easy recipe and make sure to have enough of them in stock to last the entire match. Click here for the recipe of French Fries.

7. Fish Finger

See your friends slurping at the sight of these crunchy and delicious fish fingers. All you have to do is marinate fish in an onion paste seasoned with garlic, lemon juice and other spices. Coat the fish with egg wash and breadcrumbs, and fry to make this delight. Click here for the recipe of fish finger.

















May the best team win at FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals. But you are sure to win over your friends with these easy snack recipes.