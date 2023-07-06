What's your favourite thing about the monsoon? Is it the sound of the pitter-patter of the rain or the excitement of indulging in crispy and greasy snacks? The heavy showers elicit a range of emotions and help provide relief from the scorching summer heat. As much as we look forward to it, the only downside is that it can sometimes get a bit dull and lower your energy levels, making you feel the rainy-day blues. But don't lose hope, as there are numerous ways to turn around these blues and lift your spirits, one of the best being sipping on some refreshing cocktails. Sangria, for instance, makes for a perfect monsoon cocktail as it is fruity, refreshing, and full of flavour. So, if you want to drive away these blues, we have something exciting for you. Here are some refreshing sangria recipes that you can easily whip up at home and enjoy. Check out the list below:

Here Are 5 Refreshing Sangria Recipes Perfect For The Monsoon:

1. Classic Sangria

Among all the varieties of sangria, a glass of classic sangria is the one that can never go wrong. To make this refreshing cocktail, all you need to do is add chopped apples, oranges, and fresh mint leaves to a glass and top it with some red wine. You could also add orange liqueur for an extra kick of flavour. This fruity drink is perfect to lift your spirits on a rainy day. Find the complete recipe here.

Photo Credit: Istock

2. Thai Basil Sangria

If you want to give an interesting twist to classic sangria, then this Thai basil sangria is a must-try! Made with aromatic flavours of basil leaves, lemon and orange zest, a blend of white wine, and brandy, it is super refreshing and will surely become your favourite. Don't forget to garnish it with basil leaves for an extra touch of elegance. Click here for the complete recipe.

3. Kokum Sangria

Kokum is a popular summer fruit known for its tangy flavour. You must be aware of kokum sherbets and sol kadhi, but have you ever tried adding kokum to your sangria? This drink has the refreshing flavours of kokum petals, apple, pear, and pineapple juice. You can either combine it with white wine or red wine, depending on your taste preferences. Click here for the complete recipe.

Photo Credit: Istock

4. Rainbow Sangria

Just like how rainbows brighten up gloomy monsoon days, this rainbow sangria will lift your spirits too. To make it, stack some black grapes at the bottom of a tall glass and top it with ice cubes. Then, add some green apples, oranges, and pineapples. Pour in the white wine and garnish with fresh strawberries. It tastes incredibly delicious and is perfect to sip on while it's raining outside. Find the complete recipe here.

Photo Credit: Istock

5. Blonde Sangria

Another refreshing sangria that you can whip up at home this monsoon is this blonde sangria. With citrus fruits, white wine, and apple soda, we bet you will want to try this recipe again and again. It is quick and easy to make and a perfect option if you're looking for something zesty to brighten your mood. Garnish with mint leaves and enjoy! Click here for the complete recipe.





Whip up these delicious concoctions at home and beat the monsoon blues the right way. Let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comments below.