What's the best thing about summer? If you ask us, we just love the extensive range of drinks and coolers it brings along. And most of these beverages are fruity, tangy and refreshing - in sync with the season's vibe. We chug gallons of these delicious coolers every now and then. Hence, we are in constant search for new and unique recipes to break the monotony. While a number of people experiment with seasonal fruits to prepare these yummy drinks, some of us get our inspiration from the popular chefs, internet et al.





We recently came across one such drink that blew our mind with the very first sip. It's a kokum sangria - but the non-alcoholic one. Shared by Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor, this recipe includes kokum, pear, apple and fresh mint leaves. This drink is basically loaded with fruity goodness and can be a perfect drink to pair with your weekend movie session at home. Besides, it also makes for a healthy, nutritious drink, thanks to the usage of all these fruits. Additionally, kokum is enriched with antioxidants that help flush out toxins and prevent free radical damages.





Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared this recipe on Instagram and wrote alongside, "Kokum Sangria - A delicious sangria with the refreshing flavours of kokum, apple, pear and pineapple juice. Enjoy your mocktail in style!" Check out the recipe here:

Also Read: How To Make Quick Kokum Sharbat At Home?

Kokum sangria helps refresh you in a jiffy

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Kokum Sangria | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Kokum Sangria Recipe:

Ingredients:





25-30 kokum petals





Half medium pear





Half medium red apple





Ice cubes as required





1 cup apple juice





1 cup orange juice





1 cup pineapple juice





10-12 fresh mint leaves





1 tbsp lemon juice





Lemon slices for garnish





Method:





1. Soak kokum petals with three-fourth cup hot water for 10-15 minutes.





2. Gently crush the soaked kokum petals with your hands.





3. Strain the kokum mixture through a muslin cloth into a large bowl.





4. Finely chop the pear and finely chop apple.





5. Pour the kokum mixture into a tall jar; add the chopped pear and apple into it. Add ice cubes, apple juice, orange juice, pineapple juice, tear the mint leaves and add into the jar. Add the lemon juice and mix well.





6. Pour into individual glasses and serve garnished with lemon slices.