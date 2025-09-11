Few dishes capture the cultural and culinary diversity of South India as vividly as biryani. While the dish itself has Persian and Mughlai origins, the southern states have transformed it into something uniquely their own. Each region draws on its history, geography, and local ingredients to shape a version that reflects its identity. Biryani takes on countless forms that go far beyond a simple rice-and-meat preparation. If you want to explore a wide range of biryanis, here's a list of some of the most popular types in South India:

11 Different Types Of Biryani From South India You Need To Try:

Photo Credit: iStock

1. Malabar Biryani

The Malabar biryani of Kerala is prized for its use of kaima or jeerakasala rice, a short-grained variety. It has several variations within the state. Unlike other biryanis that are packed with heat, Malabar biryani generally has gentle spicing with cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves. Moreover, fried onions, cashews, raisins, etc., lend it a fragrant aroma. Coastal influences appear in the addition of seafood in some cases. If you don't want to cook it at home, order it via a food delivery app.

2. Calicut Biryani

Kozhikode or Calicut, once a key trading hub, has its own celebrated biryani prepared with the kaima rice. The flavours here are robust, thanks to the use of ghee. There's a balance of sweet and savoury notes from dried fruits and caramelised onions. The masala is made with a vibrant range of whole spices. This South Indian biryani is beloved not only for its taste but also for its strong association with Kozhikode's cultural identity.





3. Thalassery Biryani

Arab influences shape the flavour profile of the Thalassery biryani, which is itself considered a version of the Malabar style. The small-grained kaima rice absorbs the mild yet complex spice base without overpowering the palate. The masala is kept light, allowing the fragrance of the rice to shine. A finishing touch of fried onions, nuts, and raisins adds both texture and a delicate sweetness.





4. Andhra Biryani

Andhra biryanis are known for their fiery taste. This is, of course, a reflection of the region's well-known fondness for chillies. There are several versions found in the state. Long-grain basmati rice usually forms the base, layered with a masala that is notably hotter than most South Indian counterparts. The effect of red and green chillies is balanced by fresh herbs like coriander and mint.





5. Hyderabadi Biryani

This dish is among the most famous biryani styles. Hyderabadi biryani is a masterpiece of dum cooking, and historically reflects Mughlai opulence and Deccan tradition. The ingredients are sealed to cook slowly in the vessel's own steam. This biryani is often served with mirchi ka salan and raita. There are two broad varieties of Hyderabadi biryani. In the version known as "Kacchi," the layer consists of well-marinated raw meat and rice. In the "Pakki" version, the meat is cooked first.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Chettinad Biryani

From Tamil Nadu's Chettinad region comes a biryani renowned for bold and rustic flavours. It uses seeraga samba rice, a short-grained variety that soaks up the spiced gravy with ease. The irresistible Chettinad spice masala contains black pepper, star anise, fennel, and more. This South Indian delight is more earthy compared to lighter biryani styles. This biryani is popularly featured in many South Indian restaurants. So if you want to try it quickly, consider ordering it online.

7. Dindigul Biryani

The Dindigul biryani stands out because of its peppery and slightly tangy flavour. Seeraga samba rice once again forms the backbone of this South Indian dish. A signature masala of whole spices, green chillies, and curd gives the biryani its sharp yet balanced taste. Traditionally cooked with tender mutton or chicken, this biryani is a comfort food for many.





8. Ambur Biryani

The Ambur biryani of northern Tamil Nadu is said to be a modified version of a biryani introduced by the Nawabs of Arcot. Seeraga samba rice is used here too. But the defining element is a chilli-based masala that lends it a reddish hue. The dish is slow-cooked, which helps build its distinctive aromatic and earthy taste.





9. Mangalore Biryani

Mangalore Biryani is generally considered lighter than other famous South Indian biryani. It also has a coastal character. Coconut and green chilli are used in its masala, which gives it a fresh and slightly creamy base. The rice, usually basmati, is cooked separately and then layered with the spiced meat or vegetables before undergoing a brief dum.





10. Donne Biryani

Especially popular in Karnataka, Donne biryani takes its name from the dried leaf cups in which it is traditionally served. It is prepared with short-grained rice such as sona masoori or jeeraga samba. The rice and meat are often cooked together for a homely, one-pot style flavour. The leaf bowl imparts an earthy aroma, enhancing the rustic appeal of the dish.





11. Bhatkali Biryani

The Bhatkali biryani of coastal Karnataka is distinctive for its tomato-and onion-based masala. Its recipe brings together long-grain rice, meat and a fiery blend of green chillies, garlic, and whole spices. Curry leaves and fresh herbs further enhance the flavour. This South Indian biryani avoids excessive use of ghee, relying instead on its spice-rich gravy. This dish has ties with the Nawayath Muslim community of Bhatkal.





Which is your favourite South Indian biryani? Let us know in the comments below.

