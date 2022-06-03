Weekend is here and so is the time to unwind. As soon as the clock strikes 5 on a Friday evening, we wrap up all our work and start planning for the Saturday and Sunday. While some of us enjoy catching up with friends over brunch or drinks, some enjoy staying at home, relaxing and watching series/movies. Then there are some, who enjoy cooking and throwing lavish feasts during the weekends. If you are one of those third kind, then here we have an awesome surprise for you. Guess what?! We have curated a list of our favourite dishes from Lucknow that will help you put together a delicious meal this weekend. Each of these dishes has robust flavours, rich aroma and distinct style of cooking. Besides, they are royal and lavish to the core. Sounds perfect; doesn't it? Take a look at the recipes below.

Here Are 5 Lucknowi Recipes For Weekend Indulgence:

Shami Kebab:





A feast seems incomplete without kebabs. Much agreeable? Hence, we found this amazing shami kebab recipe to kick-start your dinner party. This particular kebab is made of chicken, but you can always replace chicken with mutton. Click here for the recipe.

In Picture: Chicken shami kebab

Sultani Dal:





A popular dish from Lucknow, it is made with arhar dal and reflects the traditional Mughlai flavours that are rich, fragrant and creamy. Besides some aromatic spices, this dal recipe also includes milk, cream, yogurt, onion and chillies. Click here for the recipe.





Dum Murgh Ki Kacchi Biryani:





How can we not talk about the famous Lucknowi biryani?! Marinated raw meat, slow cooked with rice, curd, saffron and other spices, this dish is all about flavours and aroma. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that dum murgh biryani defines the food culture of the royal Lucknow. Click here for the recipe.





Mutton Korma:





If you are looking for a gravy dish to pair with roti or naan, then check out this delicious recipe. It's called mutton korma. Juicy pieces of meat, dunked in spicy gravy, mutton korma spells indulgence. Besides, it is a super easy mutton recipe that needs just an hour for preparation. Click here for the recipe.

Shahi Tukda:





Referred to as a royal dessert, this dish is prepared with bread, dunked in milk infused with saffron. Here, we have a shahi tukda recipe with a fruity twist to it. Here we include pineapple in the recipe. Click here for the recipe.





Try out these dishes and let us know how you liked them. Happy weekend, everyone!