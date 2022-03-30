When I began my weight loss journey, of course, it started with routine exercises and diet control. Every day, I would have the same kind of chilla, a bowl full of vegetables, green tea and whatnot. But soon, having those diet-friendly and weight loss recipes became boring for me. And when that happened, I always found myself getting hungry for something more indulgent. So, as I searched for various recipes and experimented with my meals, I discovered that buttermilk is one of those ingredients that one can play around with. Buttermilk is easy on the stomach and incredibly beneficial to the digestive system. It can easily be used to prepare delectable curries that are any day more indulgent than just having a chilla. Plus, buttermilk is also something that doesn't affect your weight much. So, for you to try out some recipes from buttermilk, here we have some dishes you can add to your menu. Check them out below:





Also Read: 11 Desi Recipes To Try For Weight Loss Diet - For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinne

Here Are 5 Buttermilk Recipes That Can Aid In Weight Loss:

Buttermilk Sambhar:

This recipe is one of our top recommendations! A South Indian delicacy filled with local spices and rich in buttermilk- deliciousness. Sambar pairs well with dosa, idli, vada, appams and more. This sambhar dish is nutrient-dense and full of flavorful spices. You can make this sambhar recipe in no time.





Sangri Kanda:





This is a delicious traditional Rajasthani curry. Sangri beans are usually bland in taste, but they can be turned into a delightful meal depending on how you cook them. In this recipe, make these beans in buttermilk with various Indian spices to create a distinctive and nutritious dish. You can have this with roti.





Moru Curry:





The Moru curry will be ready in 20 minutes using just a few everyday household items. This delectable treat is cooked with buttermilk, coconut oil, grated coconut, and simple south Indian spices, which give the curry its original flavour. One can say that this recipe is the South Indian version of north Indian kadhi.





Buttermilk Chicken With Broccoli:





For those hectic weeknight dinners, here's a simple solution. This chicken recipe has everything, from taste to flavour, and it's quick to make. To make a balanced, healthy dinner, serve with broccoli and relish! Plus, this chicken recipe is simply divine for any non-vegetarian lover on diet control!





Chaach Khichdi:





The sour buttermilk in the Chaach wali khichdi recipe adds depth, texture, and flavour to the khichdi. As usual, the khichdi is cooked in a pressure cooker, with the veggies added towards the end. The dish is then finished off with buttermilk combined with besan.





Make these delectable dishes today and keep your weight in check! Let us know which one you liked the best.