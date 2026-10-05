Swiss President Guy Parmelin is on a three-day state visit to India. On Monday, October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Parmelin in New Delhi for bilateral talks. The two countries also signed several agreements covering areas such as transportation technologies, mobility systems and infrastructure.





Food was also part of the India-Switzerland exchange. After the bilateral discussions, PM Modi hosted Swiss President Guy Parmelin for lunch at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The menu brought together Indian and Swiss flavours, with a mix of dishes served across the meal.





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PM Modi then gifted the Swiss President three award-winning Indian cheeses - Gulmarg, Konark and Yeoor.

PM Modi Gifts 3 Award-Winning Indian Cheeses

Switzerland is known for its many varieties of cheese. For his Swiss counterpart, PM Modi picked three special Indian cheeses, each with its own style and flavour.

Gulmarg - French-style Brie: A heart-shaped, soft and creamy Brie made from pasteurised cow's milk, with a snowy-white rind and earthy, mushroom-like notes. It received a Super Gold award at the 2026 Mundial do Queijo do Brasil.

Konark - French Tomme-style Cheese: A rustic, natural-rind cheese with a supple texture, earthy and savoury flavours and a lemony finish. It won Gold at the 2023 World Cheese Awards in Norway and Silver in Switzerland in 2025.

Yeoor - Mountain-style Cheese: An aged cheese inspired by Swiss Gruyere, matured for around 8-9 months to develop nutty, sweet and herbaceous flavours. Its rose-petal and fennel-decorated rind gives it a distinctive Indian-Alpine character, while its excellent melting quality makes it suitable for fondue and grilled preparations.







The Swiss President is also scheduled to meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu this evening, where she will host an official banquet for him later.