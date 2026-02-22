The Food Safety Department has reportedly destroyed over 30,000 kilograms of expired Amul products at a warehouse in Rajasthan's Jaipur. This was a part of an ongoing drive against food adulteration and to ensure compliance with safety regulations. Officials say the next batch of expired products is scheduled for destruction on Monday. The raid at the warehouse followed a complaint received on the 181 portal. Acting on instructions from the Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Control, Rajasthan, a team conducted a surprise inspection on February 11 at the warehouse of Messrs Athlete Distributor, located in the Kho Nagoriyan area of Jaipur.





During the operation, officials allegedly found and destroyed around 30,000 kilograms of expired Amul items, including noodles, sausages, ketchup, mayonnaise, energy drinks, sauces, and other packaged food products. The team also reportedly found evidence suggesting attempts to erase and replace expiration dates on some of the products.

The Food Safety Department team allegedly found even more expired materials during the inspection. "The stock will be destroyed on Monday as per the directions of senior authorities," said an official, as quoted by The Times Of India. Until then, the warehouse has been resealed.





The entire warehouse was soon sealed, and the expired products were transported to the Mathuradas Garbage Ground (garbage dump) in six trucks.





Chief Medical Health Officer (Jaipur II), Dr Manish Mittal, stated that the firm's owner, Gagan Ahuja, submitted a destruction approval order from the Municipal Corporation, as per reports. An authorised company representative arrived on the scene and confirmed that the goods were from Amul.





NDTV has reached out to Amul regarding the matter and is awaiting their response.