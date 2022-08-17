When we say tea, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? Most probably the masala chai, right? And if not that, usually it is a hot cup of tea with a blend of different ingredients. However, teas don't always have to be hot. There are various cold tea recipes that are perfect for this humid weather. So, this time how about giving these cold teas a try!? These tea recipes are as easy to make and offer you a different taste. From a simple mix of tea leaves to some fruity tastes, these cold tea recipes are refreshing to the core. Here we have some recipes for you to try out:





Here Are 5 Cold Tea Recipes To Try:

Bael is a popular summer fruit. It has a tangy taste and is refreshing to have. To make a cold bael tea, you would have to gather the pulp up the fruit, mix it with some sugar and prepare a syrup. Then, just mix a tablespoon of this syrup with water, and you are ready to relish it!





Pea butterfly, chamomile, lemongrass, moringa, sea buckthorn, and rose petals are combined with green tea to create this recipe. It has a floral aroma and a slightly sweet taste. This recipe is amazing to make when you are looking for a new kind of drink. Its beautiful blue colour will surely mesmerise you.

This pineapple tea brims with health benefits. This recipe is made with pineapple peels, ginger, cloves, lemon, and turmeric. Here, first, you would have to boil all the ingredients so that the flavour comes into the water. Then cool it and relish it any time.





Darjeeling is known for its high-quality tea. While you may have had this in a traditional blend, you cannot miss out on this fruity tea recipe. Here, the Darjeeling tea is mixed with honey, lemon, mint, and any mango of your choice. This recipe is perfect for serving at any party.





The tangy taste of cherries is always a delight to have. However, this tangy taste with the sharp flavour of ginger may sound a little off, but trust us, it is an absolute delight! Try out this recipe today.





So, the next time you want something cool to relish, try these cold tea recipes! Let us know in the comments below which one was your favourite.



