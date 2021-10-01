The year 2021 has simply whizzed past our eyes and we are now in the final few months leading up to New Year 2022. As we look back on this eventful year, there have been plenty of food-related happenings on social media. Facebook and Instagram saw a blizzard of interesting and unique foods that entertained and intrigued us on our daily social media scrolls. Unless you have been living under a rock, you would have encountered these yummy recipes and epic food moments on your social media accounts.

Here Are 5 Epic Food Moments That Trended On Facebook And Instagram In 2021:

1. Cake Or Fake?





Bakers across the world tried their hands at making these hyper-realistic cakes. At first glance, these yummy treats seem to be everyday household objects. However, at a closer look, they are nothing but delightful cakes! Plenty of videos on this trend were shared on social media.





(Also Read: Viral Selfie Cake Looks So Real That It Hurts When It Is Cut; Watch The Shocking Video)

2. Baba Sehgal's Rajma Chawal

Rajma Chawal is one comfort food that everyone loves. So, when rapper Baba Sehgal released his new song about the dish, the internet exploded. People used this Instagram Reels audio to create recipe tutorials or just share videos of them eating the delicious dish.

Baba Sehgal created a new rap song based on Rajma Chawal.

3. Shivesh Bhatia's Baking Challenge

Baker and influencer Shivesh Bhatia's challenge was quite an intriguing highlight of the year 2021. On World Baking Day, he asked his followers to share clicks of their best and worst creations. The tantalising 950+ videos that followed gave us an insight into a baker's journey.

4. Saransh Goila's Papad Pasta

Known for his quirky and fusion dishes, chef Saransh Goila has been taking Instagram by storm. The chef's Papad pasta was a video that captured home chefs' attention, receiving over 1.8 million plays on Instagram. Several chefs recreated the intriguing pasta dish at home too, making it an iconic food moment of 2021.





(Also Read: Celebrity Chef Saransh Goila Turns Papad Into Pasta And It's Worth A Try)

Chef Saransh Goila created a unique pasta made with papad.

5. Golgappe Tussi Khaya Karro

Another food moment that caught our attention was the 'Golgappe Tussi Khaya Karro' trend. The relatable song struck a chord with countless chaat lovers across the world. Drool-worthy, to say the least!

Which food moment was your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.