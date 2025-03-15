Holi is incomplete without gulaal, fun and lots of yummy food. Social media is flooded with delightful Holi moments, and several Bollywood stars have also shared glimpses from their Holi celebrations. From attending family gatherings to celebrating at set, the who's who of Bollywood embraced Holi in their special way. But the common thread that bound the stars? An assortment of delectable food they enjoyed on the occasion. After all, Holi is incomplete without sweets, fried snacks and delectable thalis, right foodies? Let's take a look at how the stars celebrated the special day.

Celebrity Foodie Moments From Holi 2025 Celebrations:

Shraddha Kapoor

Those who follow Shraddha Kapoor are already aware of her foodie side. No wonder, on Holi the actress treated herself to the Holi staple aka gujiyas. Here's a look at Shraddha flaunting the fried sweet treat to the camera. “Aise hui Happy Holi” read her caption.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra uploaded a million-dollar snap of her daughter Maltie on her Instagram Stories. The cute munchkin tapped into the Holi mood, holding a big rainbow-coloured cookie in her hands. “Happy Holi from MM” read the caption.

Kiara Advani

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani's Holi was a fruity one. She posted a picture of chocolate pancakes with sliced mangoes shaped like flowers, alongside strawberries and blueberries.

Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta's Holi was all about enjoying lip-smacking chaat. To be precise, dahi papdi chaat topped with sev, onions, tomatoes, sweet corn and curry leaves. Oh, there was not one but two plates. “Holi hai” wrote Masaba.

Also Read:Masaba Gupta's Secret To Beating The Heat? A Glass Of This Cooling Juice

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah's Holi feast was one of a kind. She dropped a picture on her Instagram Stories featuring a table filled with goodies. There was a bowl of fruits (apples, grapes, peaches, strawberries, and pears), gujiyas — the staple Holi sweet, bakery items, nimki and biscuits. A bowl of juicy gulab jamun and a huge jar of thandai made it to the table as well. Do not miss the pretty decor comprising the mini containers of gulal.

Also Read:Shefali Shah's Post On "Food For Soul" Will Leave You All Nostalgic

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturbedi turned into a chef as he prepared gujiya at home. “Happy Holi” read his caption.

Taapsee Pannu

For Taapsee Pannu, it was a Holi for the siblings as she celebrated the occasion with cousin Evania Pannu. The menu? A box of crispy gujiyas, a huge box of creamy rasmalai, and a bowl of nalen gur (date palm jaggery) sweet. The Pannu sisters relished chole bhature as well.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani celebrated Holi in the sweet and traditional way. She posted a picture on her Instagram Stories comprising a puja thali. Arranged on it was a gujiya, a barfi, and a laddoo.

What did you eat this year to celebrate Holi? Share with us in the comments section.