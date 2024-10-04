Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his Dil-Luminati Tour. The actor-singer has already landed in Dublin for the extravagant musical night. Despite his busy schedule, Diljit, being a true-blue food enthusiast, is making sure to relish some of the finest dishes at iconic restaurants in the capital of the Republic of Ireland. Diljit's culinary quest took him to a 92-year-old chocolate and confectionery outlet — Butlers Chocolate Cafe. In his Instagram Stories, the singer was seen sitting inside the cafe. The backdrop featured racks and racks of chocolates, each of different flavours. One section also contained “Butlers Signature” sweet treats that left us craving for some too. Diljit was served a hot drink, which looked like a latte topped with fresh whipped cream and choco chip chunks. Sharing the post, Diljit Dosanjh tagged the location of the place. Before sipping on the latte beverage he clicked a picture of the drink and flashed a smile.

Diljit Dosanjh keeps teasing fans with his food posts. Previously, he revealed the secret to maintaining his energy levels before putting forward a power-packed performance in Paris. In an Instagram post, the foodie shared glimpses of what he ate during his “sound check” moments. Can you guess? The first photo in the carousel comprised a juicy and delicious spread of fresh fruits, including bananas, apples, watermelon slices and berries, kept on a table. A few white bowls were also placed alongside the fruits. Sharing the photos, Diljit wrote, “PARIS, sound check.” Read on to know more.

Before that, Diljit Dosanjh uploaded a video on Instagram showcasing how he spent his time in the City of Love. Of course, he indulged in a gastronomical outing treating his taste buds to several scrumptious dishes. The singer was spotted in front of a cafe in a video he posted on his official social media handle. He was then found enjoying an aromatic cup of hot beverage and a large bowl of what appeared to be granola, topped with fresh blueberries, raspberries and chopped apples and bananas. Hold, there's more. Diljit's culinary adventure also featured a toast topped with mashed avocados and pomegranate seeds. Read here to know more.





Diljit Dosanjh's foodilicious journeys are quite tempting. Agreed?

