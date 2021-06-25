Today, online shopping plays an indispensable role in our daily life. It is easy, convenient and needs no manual labour - which is why these days most of us prefer online shopping over conventional shopping. From foods to groceries and daily essentials - we literally get everything at our doorsteps in just a few clicks. But the ease of ordering online often comes with its own share of disadvantages - getting contaminated food being one of the most common problems. We often find people complaining to the food delivery sites of spoiled food. Recently, Tamil actress Nivetha Pethuraj too faced one such situation where she found a cockroach in the food, she ordered through Swiggy.





Nivetha instantly took to her Instagram stories to share complaints about the restaurant, while tagging food delivery app Swiggy in the post. The story read, "I have no idea what standards @swiggyindia and the restaurants nowadays are maintaining. I found cockroach twice lately in my food." She also requested the concerned administration to inspect the restaurants regularly to avoid such problems. Read the complete post here:





Also Read: Man Gets Parle-G Instead Of His Actual Online Order, But He Ain't Complainin'

In another story, she also mentioned that from the messages she received; it seems like this is not the first time "the restaurant has added cockroach to their food." Here's the post:





Also Read: Viral: Chennai Man Claims To Find Blood-Stained Bandage In Food Delivered By Swiggy

Swiggy was prompt enough to take action against the complaint and tweeted, "Please be assured this incident has been taken up with the concerned restaurant." Sharing the tweet on her Insta-stories, Nivetha further informed that the food delivery app "promised" to take "serious action towards this issue within next 48 hours."





Also Read: Zomato CEO Apologises After Calling Out Swiggy For Night Deliveries In Mumbai - Twitter Reacts

On the work front, Nivetha Pethuraj was last seen in Vijay Sethupathi starrer South Indian flick 'Sangathamizhan'. She will next be seen in an upcoming Telegu film 'Virata Parvam' that also stars actor like Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, and Priyamani.