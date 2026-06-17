Some restaurant openings create buzz. Others create history. At the NDTV Food Awards 2026, one of the most prestigious awards of the evening, Opening of the Year, went to Nisaba, the much-talked-about restaurant by Chef Manish Mehrotra. The award was presented by Jury Chair Vir Sanghvi, NDTV Food pioneer Seema Chandra, and NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal. Walking on stage to receive the honour were Chef Manish Mehrotra, General Manager Shubham Upadhyay, and Head of Marketing Communications Mukta Kapoor, representing the team behind one of India's most exciting new restaurants.

Nisaba Wins One Of The Biggest Honours At NDTV Food Awards 2026

The win was met with loud applause, and for good reason. Opened just five months ago inside Delhi's beautiful Humayun's Tomb Museum Complex, Nisaba has quickly become a dining destination that food lovers cannot stop talking about. With its calm setting, thoughtful design and deeply personal menu, the restaurant has made a remarkable impact in a short span of time.

Speaking on stage, Vir Sanghvi called it one of the most predictable awards of the night. He joked that despite concerns about traffic around the location, the restaurant has become so spectacular that people are more than willing to make the journey. He also praised Chef Manish Mehrotra for doing something many thought would be difficult, creating a restaurant that builds on his legendary reputation while feeling completely different from anything he has done before.

Chef Manish Mehrotra's Bold New Chapter

For Mehrotra, Nisaba marks an important new chapter. After spending nearly 24 years with Old World Hospitality and helping create iconic restaurants such as Indian Accent and Comorin, he decided it was time to build something of his own. Nisaba is his first independent venture and reflects his belief that everyday Indian recipes deserve a place in modern restaurant dining.

During his acceptance speech, Mehrotra was quick to share the credit. He spoke warmly about Shubham Upadhyay, who has worked with him for over a decade, and Mukta Kapoor, who has been a part of all his restaurants for 24 years. Their partnership, he said, is what makes the restaurant special.

The evening also turned into a celebration of his larger contribution to Indian cuisine. Vir Sanghvi noted that while there are many great chefs in the room, none can be credited for creating a cuisine like Manish Mehrotra has created – ‘Modern Indian.'

When Rahul Kanwal asked what comes next, Chef Mehrotra revealed that while Nisaba is still in its early days, the team is already thinking about future concepts. Nothing is finalised yet, but there is clearly more to come.