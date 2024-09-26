Alanna Panday's culinary delights are a feast for the eyes and taste buds, and they never stop engaging her massive Instagram fanbase. A true traveller and passionate food lover, she's currently soaking up the sun in Maldives, at a private island nestled among pristine beaches and shimmering turquoise waters. Recently, she shared a series of photos showcasing her love for healthy breakfasts. In one post, Alanna Panday, wearing chic swimwear, revels in her dreamy “floating breakfast” in a pool. The images show a lavish, colourful spread featuring coconut infused with lemon, a refreshing fruit salad, a pink smoothie, a croissant and two refreshing drinks resembling orange and apple juice.

This breakfast is the perfect blend of health and indulgence. Accompanying the post, Alanna wrote, “Floating,” along with a wave emoji.

Alanna Panday never fails to tantalise our taste buds with her delectable Instagram posts. Recently, the internet sensation, along with her partner Ivor McCray and their son River, indulged in an unforgettable “Lunch Under The Sea” at the world's first underwater restaurant, the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, nestled in Alif Dhaalu Atoll. In a reel shared on Instagram, the trio savoured a lavish spread of fusion dishes, all while soaking in breathtaking panoramic views of the coral gardens. Read on to know more.

Before that, on Alanna's 29th birthday, she celebrated her day in a Bridgerton-themed bash. She shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, wherein we can spot the entire place decorated with a pastel-shaded theme featuring pearls and bows. She cut an all-white birthday cake with “twenty-nine” written on it. The sweet delight was topped with white and baby pink icing and delicate ribbons. In one of the pictures of Alanna's carousel, she showed the slice of cake in her place. This featured the vanilla-flavoured goodness, and Alanna's smile proved the delicious taste of it. Alongside the cake, we spotted wine glasses filled with some drinks to complete the delightful spread during the whimsical theme of the celebration. Read on to know more.

Alanna Panday's culinary adventures not only showcase her love for fine dining but also make us wonder – what delightful flavors will she explore next?