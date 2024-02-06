Who doesn't love a batch of freshly baked cookies? The aroma of these warm delights is enough to brighten the mood of any foodie. From peanut butter to oatmeal raisin, and from gingerbread to fortune cookies, we all have a soft spot for our favourites. While everyone enjoys savouring these sweet treats, some have a passion for baking. Recently, actress Ananya Panday made her first attempt at baking. Zero points for guessing – she baked cookies. In her Instagram Stories, we could see a plate with three giant chocolate chip cookies. In the caption, she wrote, “My first attempt at baking. I'm quite proud.” Take a look:

Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavna Pandey, also shared pictures of the cookies on her Instagram Stories. In the caption, she hinted that her younger daughter, Rysa Panday, now has some “serious competition.” Bhavna wrote, “Baked by Ananya Panday. Rysu, you have some serious competition!”

Just like Ananya Panday, if you also want to try your hand at baking, below are some quick and easy cookie recipes:

1. Chocolate Chip and Almond Cookies

Indulge in the perfect blend of rich chocolate chips and crunchy almonds with these cookies. The combination of sweet and nutty flavours creates a delightful treat for any cookie lover. Click here for the recipe.

2. Peanut Butter Cookies

A classic favourite, peanut butter cookies offer a comforting taste of nutty goodness. The soft and chewy texture, coupled with the distinct flavour of peanut butter, makes these cookies a timeless treat. Recipe here.

3. Checkerboard Cookies

These visually stunning cookies are a work of art. Alternating layers of vanilla and chocolate dough are stacked to create a checkerboard pattern when sliced. Not only are they visually appealing, but they also offer a delicious blend of flavours. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Raisin Cookies

Enjoy the sweetness of plump raisins in every bite of these soft and chewy cookies. Raisin cookies provide a wholesome and fruity twist to the traditional cookie experience. Detailed recipe here.

5. No Bake Cookies

Perfect for a quick and easy treat, no-bake cookies require minimal effort. With ingredients like oats, cocoa, and peanut butter, these cookies come together effortlessly and offer a delightful solution for those craving a sweet treat without the need for baking. Check out the recipe here.