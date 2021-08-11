Gujarati food is counted among the culinary treasures of India for its lip-smacking variety of dishes that are high on nutrition too. It is something a foodie can easily succumb to, and actress Anita Hassanandani is no exception. She shared a video of a Gujarati spread on Instagram and seems to be almost swooning over her plate as she thanks her friends for the food. The lavish “feast” consisted of dhokla, spiced khandvi, a blob of green chutney, cauliflower sabji and a few rotis. There are more bowls of curry on the table and the one that stole Anita's heart was meetha dal.





"Oh my god, meetha dal. I love it," Anita almost screams into the video.

Instagram story by Anita Hassanandani

With its huge assortment of snacks, both sweet and savoury, Gujarati food wins a place in all hearts. If Anita's video got you salivating, you can turn to these amazing recipes to cook up some traditional Gujarati dishes:

When time is at a premium, a quick and easy recipe is always welcome. Whip up the besan-sooji batter, spice it up and bake it. Add a tadka of curry leaves over it and you have a plate of comfort food!

It's a yummy snack that one cannot have enough of. Make a dough of gram flour, turmeric and carom seeds. Roll it out, cut into strips and fry. Pair with a chutney of your choice.

This one has the fame of being a staple snack in Gujarati households. Considering its taste and lightness, we don't doubt it. Mix maida, ajwain and methi in a batter and cook over a tawa. You can easily store it for later use.

The sweet and sour dal is known for the flavour explosion that it creates in the mouth. Soak and cook the toor dal with peanuts, potatoes, kokum and jaggery. Spices and sautéed tomatoes are a part of the distinct taste.

This quintessential Gujarati dish uses a dough of besan, curd, turmeric, hing and chilli powder. Cook the batter, cool it and cut into strips. Roll them up and add tadka for the finishing touch.

Are you also a fan of Gujarati cuisine? Well, who isn't? Apart from being distinct and vibrant, the dishes are colourful and nutritious too. Go, make one of the recipes now!